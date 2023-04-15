A motorcyclist died after colliding with a TriMet bus in the Cully Neighborhood on Friday evening.
The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately released. No one on the bus was injured.
A motorcyclist died after colliding with a TriMet bus in the Cully Neighborhood on Friday evening.
The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately released. No one on the bus was injured.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 6:36 p.m. when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a crash on Northeast Columbia Boulevard and Northeast 52nd Avenue. When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the motorcyclist deceased at the scene. The involved bus driver remained at the scene cooperated with the investigation.
The Portland Police Major Crash Team responded to continue the investigation. Northeast Columbia Boulevard was closed both directions between Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue during the early stages.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-96709.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.