Bus crash

Damage caused to the TriMet bus bu the April 14 motorcycle crash.

 Courtesy photo: Portland Police Bureau

A motorcyclist died after colliding with a TriMet bus in the Cully Neighborhood on Friday evening.

The name of the motorcyclist was not immediately released. No one on the bus was injured.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”

Recommended for you