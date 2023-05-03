Anarchist sentenced

A fiery social justice protest in downtown Portland.

 PMG photo: Jonathan House

A man described as an “anarchist” has been sentenced to 60 months probation and more than $20,000 in restitution for trying to set fire to the Multnomah County Justice Center and vandalizing Portland business during a downtown social justice protest that ended in violence nearly two years ago.

The sentence, which was also related to threats made against Mayor Ted Wheeler, was announced by Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Tuesday, May 2.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

