A man described as an “anarchist” has been sentenced to 60 months probation and more than $20,000 in restitution for trying to set fire to the Multnomah County Justice Center and vandalizing Portland business during a downtown social justice protest that ended in violence nearly two years ago.
The sentence, which was also related to threats made against Mayor Ted Wheeler, was announced by Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt on Tuesday, May 2.
“My office issued nearly 200 protest-related cases between 2020 and 2022 for criminal prosecution, prioritizing arson, property damage, weapons offenses, theft, and person crimes,” Schmidt said in the announcement. “This case is a good example that while it may take some time to complete the prosecutorial process, we will see these cases through and hold people accountable for destructive behavior.”
According to the announcement, Jarrid Bailey Huber, 23, of Damascus, has pled guilty to one count of riot, one count of arson in the second degree, and one count of criminal mischief in the first degree.
The charges stem from an incident on May 25, 2021, that began when a group of over 100 people assembled near the Justice Center, which also houses the Portland Police Bureau Central Precinct and headquarters, the announcement said. During the incident, Huber helped push a dumpster against the building and start a fire in the dumpster, which blocked traffic and resulted in minor damage to the building.
Huber then vandalized multiple buildings downtown, including the Starbucks located at Southwest 2nd Avenue and Main Street, along with a jewelry store. He was also accused of spray painting anarchist symbols on multiple buildings that night.
The criminal mischief charge is related to a video Huber helped produce and post in April 2021 that claimed militant activists will continue to destroy property and riot until Mayor Ted Wheeler resigns. It included Wheeler’s home address and a veiled threat against him.
“Blood is already on your hands, Ted,” said the masked and voice-altered narrator, claimed to belong to Portland’s anarchist and anti-fascist community. “The next time, it may just be your own.”
On April 26, Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Soude sentenced Huber to pay restitution in the amounts of $11,983 to Starbucks and $8,622 to Estate Jewelry Co.
As part of the plea bargain agreement, charges were dropped against Huber in an incident on the night of the 2022 November general election when police arrested Huber outside the campaign offices of City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez. Huber was accused of helping to push dumpsters out into the street, including one behind a police car, before trying to run away from officers. He was charged with disorderly conduct in the second degree and interfering with a peace officer.
According to a Nov. 10, 2022, news release from the DA’s office, "Huber and his associates were allegedly dressed in all black and wore black masks, a tactic referred to as 'black-bloc' which is used by anarchists during direct-action events."
The headline of the release read, “DA Mike Schmidt announces arraignment of ‘anarchist’ member for disorderly conduct on night of midterm election.”
“I’m grateful for the investigative work by Portland Police officers and detectives in this case, and for Judge Souede in issuing his sentence accordingly,” Schmidt said.
