During this year’s Special District Election, voters’ eyes were peeled for the Multnomah Education Service District, which had the most contested races this time around.
Here are the latest numbers according to unofficial results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday evening:
Multnomah Education Service District
Zone 1, Denyse Peterson is leading her opponent, Michael Saperstein, 85% to 14%.
Zone 2, Renee Anderson is leading her opponent, Walt Karnstein 82% to 17%.
Zone 3, Katrina Doughty is leading her opponent, Anna Oppenheimer, 78% to 20%.
Zone 5, Dr. Samuel Henry is leading his opponent, John Masterman, 54% to 45%.
Portland School District
Multnomah County voters elected Andrew Scott, Michelle DePass, Patte Sullivan, and Eddie Wang to the Portland Public Schools Board of Education, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s initial results.
In Zones 1 and 2, incumbents Scott and DePass are expected to be reelected in their respective uncontested races. In Zone 7, sole candidate Wang is slated to serve on the Portland Public Schools board.
Despite Derrick Peterson dropping out of the race after a Rolling Stone report tied him to Christian nationalists, Peterson has still received 45% of votes in the race for Zone 3. Patte Sullivan is leading with 54%.
For the first time ever, the majority of the board will be led by people of color.
Portland Community College
In the Portland Community College race, Tiffani Penson (Zone 2) and Kristi Wilson (Zone 7) are expected to be reelected to their seats, according to initial results.
Kien Truong (Zone 3) and Gregory McKelvey (Zone 6) ran unopposed and are also slated to join the board.