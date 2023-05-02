Mask mandates continue to be lifted and social distancing is becoming a thing of the past, but one pandemic-related public safety change that isn’t going away is the limited utilization of the Multnomah County Jail.

As of May 1, 2023, there were 860 occupied beds at the Multnomah County Jail, out of a total of 1,117 available beds. This means the county is operating at 77% of its capacity to house inmates.

The average jail utilization throughout the month of March 2023 was 76%. It’s an increase from February 2022 when the average capacity was 70%, but still nowhere near the pre-pandemic rate of 87-95%. That means the jail is housing about 150 fewer people now than it was before March 2020.

Although county and Portland city leadership have pointed to the pandemic as a reason for limiting the jail’s utilization for the past three years, officials said the Biden administration’s expected May decision to lift the COVID-19 public health emergency will not change their protocol and they won’t begin holding more people – at least not immediately.

