Multnomah County commissioners approved $4 million to establish a new housing initiative earlier this month.
Housing Multnomah Now, which Chair Jessica Vega Pederson unveiled in February, will target specific areas within the county, though those regions have yet to be selected.
Under directives from Governor Tina Kotek, Housing Multnomah Now is expected to prevent 2,000 evictions, create 150 new shelter beds and assist 300 unsheltered homeless residents to get into housing within its first year.
The $4 million will only cover costs for Housing Multnomah Now through June 2023.
The county aims to get 100 people into housing by that time.
“This launch is critical because it is through this effort that we'll be eligible for additional state funding, which can expand the capacity of our efforts and get more people safely off our streets,” Vega Pederson said.
Of the $4 million, $1 million will go toward landlord recruitment and retention. The county will likely use Housing Connector, a nonprofit that uses the Zillow platform to match people with private rental units. The program, which is already used in Seattle, offers landlord incentives like guaranteed rent assistance.
Another $1.5 million will go toward rental assistance, which includes paying rent and move-in costs, plus housing navigation and housing retention supports.
It isn’t yet clear how much of the funding will go to direct payments for rent and associated expenses and how much will go toward staff and administrative costs.
Half a million will go to communications and engagement; $800,000 will go toward capacity building for partner organizations, outreach and data collection systems; and $200,000 will fund three new county staff members to lead the program for the next three months.
The initiative is modeled after the Seattle area’s Housing Command Center, which county officials visited in January.
Under Kotek’s executive orders, regions with high rates of homelessness must form Multi-Agency Coordination groups, or MAC groups, and submit community plans to the state.
Housing Multnomah Now is the primary initiative for Multnomah County’s MAC team.
The county submitted its community plan to the state on March 10, but Joint Office of Homeless Services spokesman Denis Therialt did not provide a copy of the plan, saying on March 21 that the plan “is not yet final and is undergoing some back and forth with the state.”
Housing and homeless service providers voiced support for the $4 million funding.
Molly Hogan, executive director of the Welcome Home Coalition, said she was “grateful to see the county choosing this over pouring millions into temporary solutions like mass encampments.”
The initiative builds on the Move-In Multnomah pilot project, which provided a one-year rent subsidy for homeless people moving off the street and into private rental units. The pilot project managed to get more than 200 people into housing in just a few months, but didn’t have ongoing funding to sustain operations.
“I think the Move-In Multnomah County pilot was hugely successful,” Commissioner Lori Stegmann said at a March 16 board meeting. “But sometimes what we have a habit of doing is starting something and then stopping it, and so that's really a serious concern.”
Commissioner Susheela Jayapal also expressed concerns with the longevity of the program.
The $4 million is coming from $12.38 million from Supportive Housing Services funds that the county board set aside in December 2022. Additional contingency funds could be used in the future, county staff said.
A $222 million housing package will head to Kotek for signature after the Senate approved the bills on March 21. Kotek originally proposed an initial $130 million to address homelessness and housing shortages in 10 counties with the most unhoused people, but the package grew to include funding for additional programs in more of the state.
“We will do everything we can do to be a good partner and to give the state every reason that they need to continue investing in these efforts,” Stacy Borke, Vega Pederson’s senior policy advisor, said at the March 16 meeting.
“We urge you to consider evaluation on the front end, in order to guide the decision on whether to alter, grow or disband the program moving forward,” said Cole Merkel, co-director of HereTogether, a coalition of businesses, nonprofits and community leaders focused on the homeless crisis. “This is especially important for the 300 people the pilot is tasked with moving into housing. We must be committed to the long term success and care of these individuals, regardless of how long the pilot lasts.”
Merkel said HereTogether believes “that this pilot program will be successful when it's done in tandem with that incredible work that's happening because of the joint office and providers across the county.”
Joint Office of Homeless Services Interim Director Joshua Bates said the program would leverage all the other services led by the JOHS.
“While Housing Multnomah Now is standing as a vehicle for these expedited housing placements, it really is within the overall system of the Joint Office of Homeless Services and our continuum of care,” Bates said. “And what that really means is that this is not going to be something that is isolated and siloed.”