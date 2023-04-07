Margi Bradway

Margi Bradway was named director of Multnomah County community services by county chair Jessica Vega Pederson.

 Courtesy Photo: Multnomah County

Margi Bradway, a long-time Multnomah County employee, will serve as the new director of community services.

Bradway is expected to start May 22, pending county commissioners’ approval.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.