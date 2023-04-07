Margi Bradway, a long-time Multnomah County employee, will serve as the new director of community services.
Bradway is expected to start May 22, pending county commissioners’ approval.
Multnomah County Community Services oversees elections, animal services, transportation, land use planning and waste disposal.
Bradway is the planning deputy director at Metro, where she has worked for more than five years.
She previously spent three years in the Portland Bureau of Transportation as division manager for active transportation, which includes walking, biking, transit access and transportation safety work. At PBOT, Bradway oversaw the launch of the BIKETOWN bike share program.
"Margi brings an innovative, cross-jurisdictional lens to this work that is valued at Multnomah County and so important to the work in this department. I’m excited to continue my long working relationship with her in this new role,” Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson said in a press release announcing that she had selected Bradway for the position.
"We have several large projects underway in DCS — building a resilient Burnside Bridge, addressing the problems with our Animal Services Division, implementing ranked-choice voting — and I’m looking forward to working with Margi on them," Vega Pederson said.
Issues in the county’s animal shelter went unresolved in recent years, even after a 2016 audit found problems in the quality of animal care, insufficient staffing, and inadequate record-keeping. A 2018 follow up audit found those issues hadn’t been resolved. Problems persisted, despite shelter staff and volunteers repeatedly telling leaders that they weren’t seeing improvement. After an Oregonian report early this year, Vega Pederson said the shelter would undergo a five-month review.
The elections department has significant changes ahead, after voters approved using ranked-choice voting for electing county officials. The county will implement ranked-choice voting for officials like county commissioners, auditor and sheriff in 2026. Portland voters also approved ranked-choice voting, among other major city charter reforms.
The department of community services has a proposed budget of $241.5 million and 228 employees for the fiscal year starting in July.
The department has been led by interim director Lee Girard since December 2022. Before Girard, Jamie Waltz had served as director for more than three years, initially as interim director and then as permanent director.
More than 300 applicants sought the position, compared to just 48 for the Joint Office of Homeless Services, which also announced its new director this week.