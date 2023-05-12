The election for Multnomah County Commissioner, District 3, is just days away. Candidates answered more questions from the Portland Tribune.
If elected, would you continue or take any other paid work while serving as a county commissioner?
Ana del Rocío: No.
Julia Brim-Edwards: The customers of my local small business, Brim Strategy, have been notified that if elected, I will be focused only on my elected Commissioner responsibilities and will not be continuing providing services. In the future, I would not undertake any paid work connected to the County’s work. If I were asked to do work unrelated to the County, I would consult and seek ethics and legal guidance to avoid any conflict of interest.
Albert Kaufman: Absolutely not. The role of Commissioner is a full-time job and then some.
Do you support the county chair’s proposed fiscal year 2023-24 budget? What changes do you believe should be made?
Ana del Rocío: My experience of the county’s budget-making process is that the Chair’s proposal is an early step, launching a robust period of community input and public work sessions to refine and readjust the proposal. I am supportive of the Chair’s recognition, through her proposed budget, that we must improve data reliability when it comes to those experiencing homelessness, act more urgently to move unhoused individuals into housing, and prioritize community safety (partly) by addressing the gun violence backlog in the District Attorney’s office. The changes I would make depend heavily on the public input collected, and on the specific one-time and ongoing funding needs of District 3 communities. I am proud to be running as the candidate with the broadest and deepest coalition of endorsing organizations who know and trust that I will be accountable to their needs as the next County Commissioner for District 3.
Julia Brim-Edwards: In general, I support some of the targeted investments in the Chair’s proposed budget. However, the budget is still being presented to the County Commission, and I am concerned that the proposed budget is not linked to a comprehensive plan that is coordinated with the City to transition the 6,000+ homeless people camping or living on the streets to shelter and safety and ultimately to housing. I support requiring the proposed budget to align with a plan, timelines, and metrics, otherwise this is an incremental step that will mean continued street camping and homeless individuals without the most basic services, such as bathrooms, security and trash collection. Similarly, there must be a detailed plan with timeline and goals that integrate mental health and drug treatment services with housing options, more detox beds and a sobering center. I also support more investments in the District Attorney/Sheriff office budgets.
Albert Kaufman: I recently attended the State of the County presentation at Franklin High School and (heard) chair Vega Pederson's approach to this year's budget. It's really her call to set the agenda. It sounds like she's on the right track. I'm sure there are things I would add in - the Multnomah County's Master Gardener program has not been funded since 2003. I'd like to see that program fully funded. I'd also like to see a FTE who will coordinate a new policy toward weening us off of gas-powered maintenance tools. I'm sure there are other changes I'd push for if I were to be in the room making the decisions, but I'm excited by what the chair is proposing and believe she is on the right track.
A 2022 report from the county and city outlined the potential disaster that would occur if a major earthquake hit the Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub in Northwest Portland. What steps should the county take on this issue? Should the county lead, or sit back and let the Legislature (or the feds) lead? In the meantime, what sort of emergency plan do you think Multnomah County needs, should the fuel depot detonate?
Ana del Rocío: I believe that Multnomah County, as a leading government entity, cannot justify “sitting back” while constituents face any major threats to our health and safety. As the only candidate in this race endorsed by the Oregon League of Conservation Voters and by leaders in the field of environmental justice, I will apply a strong environmental justice and equity lens to protect residents from the impacts of natural disasters, compounded by the climate crisis.
The County must lead in partnership with directly impacted stakeholders, including residents, tribes, business owners, geologists, disaster mitigation specialists, and others. To help save lives, an emergency plan must be clear in its delineation of roles and responsibilities, scopes of authority, timeline of action, success metrics, contingencies, and accountability measures.
County Commissioners and other local officials must actively engage their constituents in such planning processes — because each constituency, like District 3, has unique needs to be met.
Julia Brim-Edwards: The County should definitely not sit back and let others lead, as the Critical Energy Infrastructure Hub in NW Portland is centrally located in the County, and if there were an accident or disaster there will be potentially serious and dangerous impacts on residents, schools, day cares, and other community infrastructure. The County should be a full partner with the state and federal government and insist that there be a comprehensive plan that addresses the significant risks that have been identified, responsibilities should be assigned, and funding secured for risk reduction, preparation and disaster response. Having worked both at the state and federal level, I plan to partner with elected and agency leaders to ensure that we have a plan and a response that is adequately funded to reduce the potential health, life, and environmental risks that are possible if there is a major natural disaster impacting the fuel terminals.
Albert Kaufman: Preparing for emergencies should be on the mind of all elected officials in all jurisdictions. We need better coordination on a number of fronts and this sounds like one more place that the City/County/State/Metro should be coordinating efforts in case of an emergency.
If elected, do you plan to run for a full term in 2024?
Ana del Rocío: Yes.
Julia Brim-Edwards: Yes
Albert Kaufman: Yes