Three candidates are on the ballot for Multnomah County Commissioner, District 3. The candidate to finish out the current term, which runs through December 2024, will be take office in June if any candidate wins more than 50% of the votes in the May 16 election. If no candidate gets a majority, the top two candidates will be on the November ballot.
District 3, which includes parts of southeast and east Portland up to 148th Avenue, was represented by Jessica Vega Pederson before she was elected county chair. Diane Rosenbaum was appointed interim commissioner and will serve until a new commissioner is elected.
The candidates answered questions from the Portland Tribune.
What is the one most important, dangerous or vital issue that not enough people in Multnomah County are talking about? And why?
Julia Brim-Edwards: An important issue that needs more attention is the lack of cohesive County plans, effective urgent action, and accountability to address the biggest challenges facing our community, including record homelessness, lack of mental health and drug treatment, and record amounts of gun violence and property crime.
At a time when taxpayers are paying record amounts of taxes to tackle these challenges, there are no plans with timelines, clear goals and accountability. There is a lack of coordination between the City and County, residents feel unheard, and little progress is being made. There is a lot of community conversation about the problems, but not enough effective action or accountability by the County. As a County Commissioner, I will insist on urgent action, supported by concrete plans, timelines, measurable goals, ongoing partnership with the City, and accountability to the community to address the crises on our streets and in our neighborhoods.
Ana del Rocío: We face a set of three interlocking issues that must be talked about less, and acted on more: housing and homelessness; mental illness and addiction; and community safety. This convergence of crises is decades-long in the making. We need all hands on deck to execute data-driven, fiscally responsible, and sustainable interventions.
Status quo leadership is not working — not for taxpayers, not for residents, and not for the unhoused. I am a leader with the experience, track record of accomplishments, vision, and community backing to deliver results. One example: I first ran for office to solve a problem in my neighborhood in lack of healthcare access. When I was elected, one of the first things I did was expand the availability of healthcare services in East Portland public schools. I don’t talk about problems — I fix them, and that’s what I’ll do as the next County Commissioner for District 3.
Albert Kaufman: Climate change and what we all can be doing about it. Everyone of us is using oil in some way shape or form. How can we reduce this use immediately to lessen the chance that our planet will become unlivable as we see evidence of now (wildfires, air pollution, high rates of cancer and other illnesses).
Electrify whenever possible — this means replacing all gas-powered tools such as leaf-blowers, mowers, edgers, etc. To do this in a household means transitioning away from gas-powered ranges; heating systems and installing solar panels where possible. There are ways that the County can have impacts in this area (educating people to stop burning wood, for instance), but there are many things we as community members can do to make our future more livable.
Multnomah County is experiencing a population drop. Is this a worry? If so, do you have a plan to turn that around?
Julia Brim-Edwards: Multnomah County’s population decline is a wakeup call. There are other indicators, including thousands of homeless on our streets, record levels of homicides and gun violence, and 79% of local businesses vandalized or broken into last year. Population declines lead to a downward spiral with fewer economic opportunities, less funds for local schools, parks, libraries, and essential services. County officials must take action on our biggest problems to reverse this trend. I will push for plans and effective action for safer neighborhoods, more affordable housing, and an end to street camping by adding more shelter options that provide basic services, including mental health and drug treatment services. For safer neighborhoods, I will push for more first responder staffing to improve response times, reduce gun violence, and support investments in the District Attorney and Sheriff’s Offices so they can investigate and prosecute crimes.
Ana del Rocío: Multnomah County can be a vibrant place to live, work, and do business. Local governments and business-owners must act urgently to address constituents’ housing affordability, safety and security, and quality of life. I am the only candidate in this race with directly relevant, Multnomah County-specific experience — which means my policy and budget plans are not only informed, but they are also the most likely to be effective.
That’s why I earned the most endorsements of any candidate in this race — from a coalition of community advocates, public officials, small business owners, health and education professionals — because leaders across the board can vouch for my track record of implementing strategic and incisive plans in the most inclusive and collaborative way possible.
I urge your readers to visit my website, anadelrocio.com to learn more about my experience, track record of accomplishments, policy priorities, and breadth of community backing.
Albert Kaufman: Our region has been on an explosive run for a long time. I see the slight reversal of that as a possible chance for the region to take a breather. This will not last very long and we should use this moment in time to get people into housing and prepare for the next surge of population migration towards us. Population growth is the single core issue driving climate change as well and it’s, of course, the elephant in the room. I have been focused on this issue for many years and there are things we could be doing to tackle it such as provide sex ed at all age levels; make sure women and girls have access to education and economic opportunities; full funding of Planned Parenthood; and everyone should have access to free contraception as well as abortion. Over half of the children born in the US are unplanned and many are unwanted — this is mostly due to Republicans, but there are moves we can do in this state to improve peoples’ lives by making sure every child is wanted and healthy.