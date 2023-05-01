Ballots, Multnomah County

A Multnomah County elections worker prepares to count ballots.

 PMG file photo

Three candidates are on the ballot for Multnomah County Commissioner, District 3. The candidate to finish out the current term, which runs through December 2024, will be take office in June if any candidate wins more than 50% of the votes in the May 16 election. If no candidate gets a majority, the top two candidates will be on the November ballot. 

District 3, which includes parts of southeast and east Portland up to 148th Avenue, was represented by Jessica Vega Pederson before she was elected county chair. Diane Rosenbaum was appointed interim commissioner and will serve until a new commissioner is elected.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.