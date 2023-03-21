031023-crowneplaza 001.JPG

The Crowne Plaza Portland-Downtown Convention Center is located off Weidler and Second Avenue in Portland.

 PMG photo: Jaime Valdez

Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran wants the county to look into purchasing a 241-room hotel in Northeast Portland for a homeless shelter and supportive housing for Portlanders with mental health issues.

The Crowne Plaza hotel, just off Northeast Second and Weidler, is next to a Safe Rest Village that has sheltered BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) Portlanders since summer 2021, and just a few hundred feet from the Unity Center for Behavioral Health.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.