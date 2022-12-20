Courtesy Photo: Homeless people line up outside a warming shelter in Portland, December 27, 2021 (KOIN)

With treacherous winter weather expected over the next few days in the region, Multnomah County declared a state of emergency beginning Tuesday night, Dec. 20, and will open four severe weather shelters Wednesday, Dec. 21.

The locations of the shelters will be announced early Wednesday on the Multnomah County "When It’s Cold" page, officials said. The shelters will open at 8 p.m. and stay open “as long as conditions require.”

