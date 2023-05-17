Portland, region hemorrhaging rental properties

Policies designed to help renters are being blamed for a massive reduction in rental properties, both in Portland and the greater metro area.

Multnomah County has only spent a small fraction of the money it recently received to help support renters — even though elected leaders in the region urged voters to defeat the May 16 ballot measure to create a new eviction prevention program because it was not needed.

Measure 26-238 would have imposed a 0.75% capital gains tax on individuals and businesses in the county to hire lawyers and provide financial assistance to renters facing eviction. It was opposed by more than 80% of voters at the special election, making it the only tax measure intended to help the homeless, poor and low-income families in the county in many years to be defeated.

