Center reopens

Staff first toured Multnomah County’s new $26 million Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland last December.

 PMG photo: Joseph Gallivan

Multnomah County’s Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland reopened on Monday, April 17, after a two-week closure to train staff — as well as investigate allegations of “inappropriate relationships” and on-site drug use from contracted employees, the county announced.

The internal investigations looked into allegations of inappropriate behavior at the new $26 million center among security staff and other contract employees, the county said. Officials clarified that the investigations did not involve county employees or clients. While the investigations are ongoing, the county says it’s “satisfied the Center can reopen.”