Multnomah County’s Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland reopened on Monday, April 17, after a two-week closure to train staff — as well as investigate allegations of “inappropriate relationships” and on-site drug use from contracted employees, the county announced.
The internal investigations looked into allegations of inappropriate behavior at the new $26 million center among security staff and other contract employees, the county said. Officials clarified that the investigations did not involve county employees or clients. While the investigations are ongoing, the county says it’s “satisfied the Center can reopen.”
“Closing the Resource Center was a difficult, but necessary step to get to the heart of this complaint, resolve any issues, and set expectations for the high level of service we expect from our contractors going forward,” said Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. The county contracts with the Mental Health & Addiction Association of Oregon to operate the day center and hired DPI Security for safety services and Northwest Success for custodial services.
On the night of March 29, a Health Department manager received a complaint “raising several issues at the Center, including that staff from each of the three contractors were involved in inappropriate relationships with other staff,” the county announced on April 17.
A previous Portland Tribune story about the center can be found here.
KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Their full story can be found here.