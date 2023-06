Reimbursements

Multnomah County attributed some of the funding delay to reimbursement issues.

While grant funds, like those from private foundations, are typically paid out before a program starts, county contracts require organizations to submit monthly invoices for reimbursement. Waiting for reimbursements can be tricky for organizations that don’t have much capital and can

While the SHS funding means there’s a massive increase in available dollars, that doesn’t necessarily mean organizations could instantly grow to swallow as much funding as possible. Small organizations don’t generally have the savings in the bank to start hiring staff and distributing funds before getting reimbursed.

“For an organization like Impact NW, that can be a challenge,” Nelson said. But Impact NW, which has more than 200 employees and had nearly $14 million in expenses last year, is fairly large. “For a very small organization, I think it’s nearly impossible.”

Golino de Lovato said it often takes months longer than expected to get reimbursements from Multnomah County. NW Pilot Project also has contracts with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and Home Forward, which both process reimbursements faster than Multnomah County, Golino de Lovato said.

At the state level, a senate bill sponsored by Sen. Wlnsvey Campos (D-Aloha) would set minimum rates for some aspects of some state agencies’ contracts with nonprofits and create a task force to craft recommendations for changes in the state’s contracting, payment delivery, and reporting requirements.

“We had a whole system that was built on scarcity before the SHS money,” Emmons said. “Then all this money got flooded into the system and I think it’s taking time to catch up and say, ‘how do we do this — and do this in a deliberate way, and in a transparent way?’”

“We can’t do the same things that we were doing before,” Dan Fowler, a Metro SHS oversight committee member, said. Nonprofits working with the counties “need the cash flow,” Fowler said. “Some of them are hurting because they’re ramping up so fast, they’re caught. So the counties really need to develop a different system in paying.”

In a May 31 letter to tri-county leaders, the Portland Business Alliance and 63 nonprofits and businesses called for higher wages, faster reimbursements, and changes to “outdated and inefficient nonprofit contracting protocols.”

“We are concerned that the service providers are often forced to finance their programs while waiting months to be reimbursed under their contracts with governmental entities. This puts those entrusted with managing their organizations' finances in a precarious position to front payment for their staff with no certainty when they will be funded,” the letter stated. “Long wait times for reimbursements and the administrative burden of navigating the contracting processes strain the resources of organizations that are already operating on limited budgets.”