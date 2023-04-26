animal shelter

A pit bull licks a visitor's hand at the Multnomah County Animal Services in Troutdale, Ore., on Jan. 11, 2023, the first day the shelter allowed visitors to meet potential pets since the start of the pandemic.

 Courtesy Photo: April Ehrlich, OPB

Multnomah County commissioners on Tuesday scrutinized a compilation of years-old reports and audits of the county animal shelter, months after shelter overcrowding and mismanagement reached a boiling point.

In January, shelter managers announced they stopped accepting stray animals for one week due to insufficient staffing. The county had to pull employees from other departments to reopen the shelter’s adoption floor, allowing the public to meet pets they were considering adopting — a service the shelter hadn’t provided since the start of the pandemic.

