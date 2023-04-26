A pit bull licks a visitor's hand at the Multnomah County Animal Services in Troutdale, Ore., on Jan. 11, 2023, the first day the shelter allowed visitors to meet potential pets since the start of the pandemic.
Multnomah County commissioners on Tuesday scrutinized a compilation of years-old reports and audits of the county animal shelter, months after shelter overcrowding and mismanagement reached a boiling point.
In January, shelter managers announced they stopped accepting stray animals for one week due to insufficient staffing. The county had to pull employees from other departments to reopen the shelter’s adoption floor, allowing the public to meet pets they were considering adopting — a service the shelter hadn’t provided since the start of the pandemic.
At their regular board briefing Tuesday morning, some commissioners wondered how they could better track department audits and prevent the failure of basic services.
“It is obviously incredibly concerning to hear about the years of recommendations that weren’t followed up on and implemented,” Commissioner Susheela Jayapal said.
The county auditor’s office in 2016 issued a long list of recommendations for Multnomah County Animal Services to improve its environment for staffers, adopters and the animals in its care. The office released another report in 2018 noting little progress on those recommendations. County leaders at the time didn’t take significant action to ensure shelter managers made changes.