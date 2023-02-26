Saturday shelters

An example of an emergency warming shelter.

 PMG file photo

The day after Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a weather state of emergency for Multnomah County, the county announced it was closing its warming shelters on Sunday, Feb. 26, and does not expect to reopen them in the foreseeable future.

Kotek declared a weather emergency for the county around 7 p.m. Saturday, the same day an additional warming shelter opened.

Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

