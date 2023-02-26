The day after Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a weather state of emergency for Multnomah County, the county announced it was closing its warming shelters on Sunday, Feb. 26, and does not expect to reopen them in the foreseeable future.
Kotek declared a weather emergency for the county around 7 p.m. Saturday, the same day an additional warming shelter opened.
The declaration allows the Oregon Department of Emergency Management to coordinate resources to be deployed with the Oregon Health Authority, the Oregon Department of Transportation, and other state agencies.
This week-long emergency declaration “ensures state resources, personnel, and equipment can be activated to complement critical local resources as this situation progresses,” Kotek said in a statement.
Multnomah County and the City of Portland opened an additional warming center on Saturday night, bringing the total to seven. The newest shelter is at Cook Plaza in Gresham. it follows the recent opening of the Lloyd Center in Portland as a warming shelter. The previous shelter at the Imago Dei Church is closing.
All shelters closed Sunday morning, however. They were:
Arbor Lodge, 7440 N. Denver Ave., Portland (corner of N. Lombard and N. Denver)
Salvation Army, 5325 N. Williams Ave., Portland
East Portland Community Center, 740 S.E. 106th Ave., Portland
Charles Jordan Community Center, 9009 N. Foss Ave., Portland
Friendly House, 1737 N.W. 26th Ave., Portland
Lloyd Center, 988 Lloyd Center, Portland
Cook Plaza, 19415 S.E. Stark St., Gresham
According to the county, on Friday night, 849 people stayed at the shelters, one of the busiest nights on record. More than 740 people received a ride to a shelter, through 211 and through city and county ground transportation.
The county and city had said volunteers were needed to staff the shelters. Anyone interested should contact the following agencies:
