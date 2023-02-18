A Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy shot and wounded an armed suspect in Troutdale early Saturday.
The suspect, who is expected to survive, was not immediately identified.
The deputy, who has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, was not immediately identified, either.
According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began at 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 18 when deputies received a report about an armed male subject firing a weapon at windows near a business in the 25100 block of Southeast Stark in Troutdale. Employees in the business were advised to stay down and inside to be safe from this subject.
MCSO deputies and Gresham Police Department officers responded and contacted the subject. Deputies gave verbal commands to drop a weapon. As the situation developed, a deputy fired his duty weapon, striking the subject.
Medical care was immediately rendered to the male and he was transported to Emanuel Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The subject was subsequently discharged from the hospital and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and other crimes.
The East County Major Crimes Team and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office are leading the investigation. The team consists of members from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Gresham Police Department, Oregon State Police, Port of Portland Police Department and the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office. In addition, Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are assisting per standard protocols. The investigation is on-going. Investigators are interviewing witnesses, processing the crime scene, and collecting surveillance video.
Notifications were provided to the Multnomah County Chair and the Troutdale Mayor’s Office.
No other members of the community, deputies, or officers were injured as a result of this incident. There is no current risk to the public.
As part of this investigation, the Sheriff’s Office will conduct an internal review of the entire incident, including the initial response, resources requested, tactics used, and post shooting actions.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
