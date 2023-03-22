Multnomah County will be expanding its housing program and shelter bed capacity offered at the Behavioral Health Resource Center in downtown Portland by partnering with Do Good Multnomah.
According to a release on Wednesday, together, the programs will have 52 shelter beds available to Portlanders experiencing homelessness and behavioral health issues. Individuals seeking services from either the shelter or bridge housing programs will have to first obtain a referral or reservation.
The behavioral health shelter program will provide 33 24-hour beds and behavioral health support for those looking for transitional or permanent housing within 30 days.
Meanwhile, the bridge housing program will have 19 beds and will work with individuals looking for permanent housing within 90 days. Life skills training and assistance, peer and recovery support, and treatment services will also be available.
“This is the first time we have offered a low-barrier resource center, housing, shelter and coordinated services all under one roof,” said Christa Jones, who manages the County’s Community Mental Health Program. “Thanks to our partnership with Do Good Multnomah, we are one step closer to providing a path of hope and long-term stability for our most vulnerable community members.”