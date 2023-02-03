Jessica Vega Pederson, chair of the Multnomah County Commission, unveiled a year-long, $14 million plan to address homelessness, along with a new interagency coordinating group, and a request for additional voter-approved dollars.
The plan comes on the heels of Gov. Tina Kotek’s request for an immediate $130 million from the Legislature to focus on homelessness; her proposal for an estimated $1 billion more in the state’s 2023-25 budget for housing construction and preservation of existing housing deemed affordable; and her proposal to create a coordinating body for the entire Portland metro area to address homelessness.
It also comes after the County Commission snubbed Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on his plan to build six large managed homeless camps, each big enough for 250 homeless people. Wheeler had asked the county to delay a budget announcement in January, and to help pay for his camps plan. The county ignored that request.
Speaking to reporters on Friday, Feb. 3, Vega Pederson said the new proposal, dubbed Housing Multnomah Now, would draw $14 million from carry-over money from the voter-approved Supportive Housing Services Measure.
The plan is to focus on finding rental homes or apartments that homeless people could move into, with the goal of getting 300 people sheltered within the “central city” area, within four months.
She defined that area as roughly including downtown Portland, Old Town and the Central Eastside, but said the exact boundaries have not yet been drawn.
“This is about housing everyone who’s currently without housing in the geographic area we’re talking about,” Vega Pederson said.
How many people currently are unsheltered in this geographic area? She said the county doesn’t know, adding, “hundreds.”
After the first four-month effort, Housing Multnomah Now would expand to a secondary location in East Multnomah County.
As of press time, the office of Mayor Wheeler did not reply to a request for comment.
New coordination
Vega Pederson on Friday also called for the creation of a multi-agency coordinating group initially focused on eliminating unsheltered homelessness in Portland’s central city over the next four months.
The new group would include the city/county Joint Office of Homeless Services, the city of Portland, behavioral health providers, shelter providers and culturally specific organizations. It would mirror a pilot program and housing-first strategy already up and running in Seattle and King County. Vega Pederson and others recently toured that program.
The new coordinating group would direct the Joint Office to accelerate the process of connecting people sleeping unsheltered, in each designated zone, directly to available housing throughout the region.
“This strategy will provide outreach, support and a path back to housing,” Vega Pederson said. “The goal of this model is to connect people directly to housing and stop the shuffle of moving people from one location to another as they’re living outside.”
Gov. Kotek also is also proposing a different oversight group. She is calling for the creation of a new 25-member council, including her or her designee, that would advise her how Oregon can reach the target of creating more affordable housing.
Kotek signed an executive order designating $1.8 million for the Department of Emergency Management and the Department of Housing and Community Services to coordinate their efforts under one of her executive orders, which call for state emergency management officials to oversee efforts in four of five designated regions: Marion and Polk counties; Eugene/Springfield; Medford/Ashland, and Central Oregon.
In the Portland metro area, Kotek or her designee will oversee the effort. No details on that arrangement have been forthcoming, although Kotek has told reporters she has met with Vega Pederson and Wheeler.
Vega Pederson confirmed that on Friday, saying she had spoken to the governor’s office.
Rentals
To find rental properties for homeless people, Housing Multnomah Now will build from the county’s pilot program, dubbed Move-in Multnomah, and the efforts of County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal to identify available units, offering landlord incentives, guaranteed rent assistance and wraparound services to identify apartments on the market right now.
“We need landlords to respond urgently to provide those living on our streets with a safe place to stay,” Vega Pederson said. “We hope landlords will step up as they have in the past and continue to help us address this crisis.”
She said an estimated 214 landlords took part in the pilot program. How many will be needed under the new Housing Multnomah Now is unknown, she said.
County staff on Friday said the 214 that Vega Pederson mentioned refers to households placed. That translates to nearly 500 individuals.
Under the proposal, landlords who rent to homeless people would be guaranteed one year’s rent, with a pool of additional money available for repairs or other obstacles that might keep a renter out.
Once available, state Medicaid waivers also would help provide housing to people who have particular health needs.
When asked if the county would cite or arrest any homeless people who refused to move off the streets, Vega Pederson said, “That is not part of this plan.”
Mayor Wheeler’s proposal calls for a ban on street and sidewalk camping. Under such a ban, someone camping in public could be cited or arrested, although Wheeler has said outreach coordinators would be the first line of interaction with homeless residents.
City/county feud
Portland and Multnomah County have been at loggerheads when it comes to homelessness services. Wheeler and other city officials have complained that the so-called Joint Office has not provided city leaders with information about who is being served.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Vega Pederson announced a plan to improve transparency and accountability within homelessness and housing services system, by creating new “Key Performance Indicators” to help track, report and measure progress on addressing homelessness.
She said a task force will develop the indicators. The task force would include representatives from the county and the city of Portland, she said, including herself, Wheeler and County Commissioner Sharon Meieran, who had advocated for the transparency.
“The goal is that the new performance indicators for the Joint Office be presented in an easy-to-use data dashboard in a major redesign of the Joint Office’s website, expected to go live as soon as April 2023,” according to a county press release.
“These are long overdue steps that will give the public new, accessible, consistent information, as well as new expectations around how we’re serving those living on our streets and how we’re spending vital taxpayer funds,” Vega Pederson said.
“Transparency, accountability and urgency — those have been my top objectives during my first month as the chair of Multnomah County and will continue to drive these new investments,” she added.
(Reporter Peter Wong contributed to this article.)