Jessica Vega Pederson, chair of the Multnomah County Commission, unveiled a plan to address homelessness in specific sectors of the county, during a Friday, Feb. 3, press conference.

Jessica Vega Pederson, chair of the Multnomah County Commission, unveiled a year-long, $14 million plan to address homelessness, along with a new interagency coordinating group, and a request for additional voter-approved dollars.

The plan comes on the heels of Gov. Tina Kotek’s request for an immediate $130 million from the Legislature to focus on homelessness; her proposal for an estimated $1 billion more in the state’s 2023-25 budget for housing construction and preservation of existing housing deemed affordable; and her proposal to create a coordinating body for the entire Portland metro area to address homelessness.

