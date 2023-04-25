A murder suspect was shot and killed after being pursued by Portland police officers and Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies late Monday, April 24.
The name of the suspect was not immediately released. The officers and deputies have been placed on administrative leave.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began shortly before 11 p.m. when officers and deputies began pursuing a suspect believed to be involved in a Portland homicide. The pursuit ended near the 11000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue in unincorporated Clackamas County, near the Clackamas Town Center, where shots were fired.
Lifesaving measures were administered, the suspect died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said in a Tweet.
In accordance with standard protocol, the investigation into the incident is being led by the Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team in collaboration with the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office. Detectives from the Oregon City Police Department and Milwaukie Police Department are leading the Major Crimes Team’s investigation with assistance from Lake Oswego, Molalla and Sandy Police detectives.
Southeast 82nd Avenue between Southeast Causey Avenue and Southeast Monterey Avenue was closed for several hours while the investigation was being conducted.
Further information will be released by the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.
