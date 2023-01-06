When the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session on Monday, Jan. 9, the proceedings are expected to lack the uncertainty that hung over the U.S. House of Representatives this past week.
Both the House and Senate will use their chambers, even though the Oregon Capitol in Salem is undergoing a major reinforcement against severe earthquakes. The wings where members have their offices – and six committee hearing rooms are located -- were reopened on Dec. 5, but work underneath the original 1938 Capitol building will continue through 2025.
Tina Kotek will be sworn in as Oregon’s 39th governor at a ceremony starting at 1 p.m. in the House chamber. Construction will curtail public and media access to the chamber; hearing rooms will be designated for overflow crowds.
Kotek will succeed Democrat Kate Brown, who became governor in 2015 and has served the eight consecutive years allowed under the Oregon Constitution, minus the 38 days that Democrat John Kitzhaber served in his fourth term before he resigned under pressure amid an ethics scandal. Brown won the remaining two years in 2016, and a full term of her own in 2018.
Former Govs. Ted Kulongoski (2003-11) and Barbara Roberts (1991-95), both Democrats, are expected to attend. Neither Kitzhaber nor Democrat Neil Goldschmidt, who has withdrawn from public life, is expected to attend.
With Kotek’s swearing-in, Oregon’s governorship and legislative leader positions in both chambers will be held by people born after the post-World War II baby boom from 1946 to 1964.
Democrats, who maintained their majorities in both chambers, will prevail when the House and Senate choose their presiding officers after members are sworn in for new terms. The chambers cannot do business, such as creating committees or assigning bills filed in advance, until those things happen.
There have been protracted fights over who becomes presiding officers – five days for the House in 1979, five days for the Senate in 1983 and 1993, and two days for the Senate in 2003 – but none is foreseen this year.
The Oregon Constitution sets the second Monday in January for the start of legislative terms and the governorship. It also allows for an organizational session, though since Oregon started annual sessions in 2011, the Legislature has used only a single day. The 160-day limit for a session in an odd-numbered year starts Jan. 17, the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, and ends June 26.
The Legislature’s 35-day session in 2024 will start Feb. 5.
The House
All 60 state representatives will be seated and sworn in for two-year terms. Then they will name a speaker – the presiding officer, who appoints members and leaders of committees, where most of the work on legislation is done, and who also assigns bills to committees. They also will choose a speaker pro tem, who presides in the absence of the speaker, and a chief clerk who serves as the administrative officer of the House.
Almost half the House (26) are new or appointees elected to full terms. One, however, is Republican Kevin Mannix of Salem, who was a Democrat from 1989 to 1997, and a Republican from 1999 to 2001.
As the majority party, with a 35-25 edge over Republicans, Democrats will prevail with Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis returning for a full two-year cycle as speaker. He became speaker a year ago, after Democrats chose him to succeed Kotek, who resigned after a record nine years as speaker (and 15 years overall in the House) to mount her successful bid for governor.
Rep. Paul Holvey of Eugene, the senior Democrat in the current House at 19 years, will return as speaker pro tem. The position is part of the House leadership team, but is largely ceremonial.
Tim Sekerak has been the House chief clerk, a nonpartisan position, since September 2014.
The leaders of the party caucuses, who are not chosen by the full House, are Majority Leader Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, and Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, R-Prineville. Both started their leadership roles a year ago.
Rayfield has already announced House committee leaders and members.
The Senate
In the Senate, 15 senators will be sworn in for new four-year terms, and Wlnsvey Campos of Aloha will take over the District 18 seat that Ginny Burdick of Portland vacated in late 2021. Campos was elected to the two years remaining in Burdick’s term. Thirteen senators were not up for election on Nov. 8.
There is one vacancy as a result of the Jan. 1 resignation of Republican Dallas Heard of Roseburg, who left with two years remaining in his term in District 1. Republicans in that district – which covers Douglas, Coos and Curry counties – will nominate three to five people. Commissioners in those counties will make the appointment. If the vacancy remains after Jan. 30, Kotek is empowered to name any Republican within the district.
Oregon does not conduct midterm elections for legislative vacancies under a law that dates back to the 1950s.
There are six new senators, but five come from the House. The newcomer is Democrat Aaron Woods of Wilsonville in District 13.
Democrats, who hold a 17-13 majority over Republicans, have nominated former Majority Leader Rob Wagner of Lake Oswego to succeed Peter Courtney, the veteran Democrat from Salem who is retiring after a record 38 years in the Legislature, the last 20 of them as Senate president. The authority of the Senate’s presiding officer is comparable to that of the House speaker.
Wagner was appointed to the Senate in 2018, and became majority leader when Burdick gave up the position in 2020.
Sen. James Manning Jr. of Eugene, a Democrat appointed in 2017 and just re-elected to a second term, is the Democratic choice for president pro tem.
Lori Brocker has been secretary of the Oregon Senate, the chief administrative officer equivalent to the House chief clerk, since September 2014. Her reappointment to the nonpartisan position is up to the full Senate.
The party caucuses are led by Majority Leader Kate Lieber of Portland and Minority Leader Tim Knopp of Bend, who returns for a second two-year cycle.
Lieber, in the middle of her first term, is new. Knopp is only the third Republican to lead his party caucus in both Senate and House; the others were Bev Clarno, later Oregon secretary of state, and Bob Smith, later a U.S. representative. Knopp was House majority leader in 2003 and 2004.
Assuming Wagner is chosen as president, he is expected to announce committee leaders and members as soon as Monday.
