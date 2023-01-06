2023 Legislature

When the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session on Monday, Jan. 9, the proceedings are expected to lack the uncertainty that hung over the U.S. House of Representatives this past week.

Both the House and Senate will use their chambers, even though the Oregon Capitol in Salem is undergoing a major reinforcement against severe earthquakes. The wings where members have their offices – and six committee hearing rooms are located -- were reopened on Dec. 5, but work underneath the original 1938 Capitol building will continue through 2025.

