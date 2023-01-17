A record high five projects funded by the Portland Affordable Housing Bond opened in 2022. The two most recent ones are the Las Adelitas in the Cully Neighborhood and The Starlight in Old Town. Together, they offer 242 units of below market rate housing, including 88 with permanent supportive housing services to help keep the chronically homeless housed.

The Las Adelitas transforms the block in Northeast Portland once occupied by the “Sugar Shack” neighborhood eyesore strip club. The four-story apartment complex includes 142 units ranging from studios to three bedrooms, which are suitable for larger families. One-third of the units serve those earning below 30% of area median income, including 18 with supportive services supported by Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare.