Neighborhood Partnerships union

Neighborhood Partnerships workers unionized with ILWU Local 5 in February.

 Courtesy Photo: ILWU Local 5

Workers at Neighborhood Partnerships, a Portland nonprofit that supports housing and economic justice programs, have unionized under ILWU Local 5.

Neighborhood Partnerships leadership voluntarily recognized the eleven-member union, which means the next step is negotiating a contract.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you