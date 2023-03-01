Workers at Neighborhood Partnerships, a Portland nonprofit that supports housing and economic justice programs, have unionized under ILWU Local 5.
Neighborhood Partnerships leadership voluntarily recognized the eleven-member union, which means the next step is negotiating a contract.
“In their formal request, the workers who organized toward unionizing expressed their pride in the work Neighborhood Partnerships does, and their belief that this was the next step to foster trust, equity, and a fair balance of power between workers and management,” a joint statement from the nonprofit leadership, workers and the union stated.
A growing number of nonprofits have unionized in recent years.
The 2022 national union membership rate of 10.1% is the lowest on record. The federal government doesn’t track union membership among nonprofits, but many in labor organizing and nonprofits have seen growth.
The Nonprofit Professional Employees Union increased membership by 400% since 2018, reaching 1,500 workers as of this January, as other nonprofit-focused unions have also grown, the Chronicle of Philanthropy reported.
Like many large unions, ILWU has expanded far beyond its original form as the International Longshore and Warehouse Union. Four of five groups to unionize with ILWU Local 5 since 2020 are nonprofits, including childcare providers and the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice.
Neighborhood Partnerships workers emphasized their nonprofit status in the joint statement.
“It is significant that Neighborhood Partnerships, as a nonprofit, joins the labor movement, not solely to protect our own labor but also to emphasize that unionization is possible and needed in the nonprofit sector,” workers wrote.
Neighborhood Partnerships’ work centers around financial stability for low-income Oregonians. The majority of its funding is distributed in grants to other nonprofits, which totaled $10.4 million of the $11.8 million in expenses in 2021.
The nonprofit’s staff members administer programs, advocate for policies and organize with coalitions of advocates, funders and social service providers in order to “increase household financial stability and resilience.”
“Coming together and using our collective power as workers will help (Neighborhood Partnerships) exemplify what an economic and racial justice organization looks like,” workers said in the joint statement.
ILWU Local 5 President Ryan Van Winkle said the union was “honored that those workers who are engaged in the daily struggle of creating economic justice and equity in our communities have chosen to join ILWU Local 5.”
Neighborhood Partnerships, like the Interfaith Movement for Immigrant Justice last year, voluntarily recognized their workers’ union. Employers can’t legally reject a union if a majority of workers want one, but they can require a formal vote.
Both nonprofits “chose to honor the clear majority and get to what matters — having productive contract negotiations and making sure workers are supported so that workers can support the mission of the organization,” ILWU organizer Ryan Takas said.
“Our Board and leadership are bringing our strategic values to bear in making the decision to meet our workers where they are and voluntarily recognize the union,” Neighborhood Partnerships Executive Director Carlos David García said.
Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.