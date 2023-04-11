For many decades after the end of World War II, Norm Harrison still had nightmares about his combat experiences in Italy. It was the same dream, night after night. Not about the horrors of the combat itself, although he had seen lots of that.

Instead, in the dream, Harrison found himself sitting in a mess hall drinking coffee when a hazy figure approaches from the kitchen area. It is a female American Army officer dressed in fatigues. Nothing seems threatening about her except her eyes. Unblinking, they stare right through him. He is as frightened as he has ever been.