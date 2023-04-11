For many decades after the end of World War II, Norm Harrison still had nightmares about his combat experiences in Italy. It was the same dream, night after night. Not about the horrors of the combat itself, although he had seen lots of that.
Instead, in the dream, Harrison found himself sitting in a mess hall drinking coffee when a hazy figure approaches from the kitchen area. It is a female American Army officer dressed in fatigues. Nothing seems threatening about her except her eyes. Unblinking, they stare right through him. He is as frightened as he has ever been.
At this point in the dream, Harrison snaps awake, soaked with sweat. He knows what the dream means, but he cannot tell anyone, especially his wife, Natalia, who he had married in Europe. He worried that talking about the dream would lead to him disclosing details of his experiences — experiences that might cause her to think he was a violent person, capable of anything.
So Harrison kept everything inside and secret until after she passed away. Then he told his story over multiple interviews with this writer and his family at the farm outside Salem where he and his wife settled after the war.
Every fact of his story that can be checked has been verified.
The birth of Special Ops
Harrison was a 19-year-old Oregonian when he was drafted in 1943. He hoped to serve as an aircraft mechanic on the new, top-secret B-29. He left the United States aboard the USS Ariel AF-22, bound for the Mediterranean, the Suez Canal, and eventually Southeast Asia, where B-29 units were already operating in the China-Burma-India Theater.
But the vessel diverted to Naples, Italy, where Harrison was ordered off. He found himself assigned to an Army Air Force field where he prepared after-action combat reports by interviewing witnesses to the downing of American bombers. In this way families “back home” were notified whether their loved ones were either missing or were killed in action.
During his interviews, Harrison discovered and reported that many of the aircrafts that had “aborted” their missions — turned back — due to “mechanical failure” in fact had suffered no mechanical issues at all. The pilots had simply “had enough” after 30-plus missions and were not enthusiastic about pressing their luck. These crews, Harrison noted, were never disciplined, but were simply assigned elsewhere, to non-flying duties.
Harrison believes that because of his investigations, he was “chosen” for a special unit. He joined a group of eight to 10 other men for instruction at a compound northeast of Rome that had once been part of Benito Mussolini’s intelligence training school. Because Italy had by that time surrendered, all of the Italian resources that were not behind the German lines to the north were turned to the Allied cause.
The men in the class were ordered to take no notes. They never learned one another’s names. They were advised that they each would be working alone and, in fact, Harrison never saw any of his classmates again.
Their job would be a dicey one: each soldier would be assigned to a front-line combat unit as a replacement. They then would identify and “deal with” suspected German infiltrators, who had slipped across the front lines and joined American units as U.S. soldiers. Harrison recalls that the terms “OSS” and “Special Ops” were never used by his instructors, and that no unit designation for the group was given them. But he now believes that’s who had recruited him.
As his trainers explained, the infiltrators came from a program Adolph Hitler started in the 1930s that called for “pure Aryan” families who had immigrated away from Germany to return to the Reich. The program was named Heim ins Reich (“Back Home to the Reich”) and was largely successful. Many families who had abandoned Germany during the Depression by moving away, including to the United States, returned. Of course, the children of these families went as well.
By 1944, those offspring who were of the correct age had now lived a decade or more in Nazi Germany and had been mandatory members of the Hitler Youth (for boys) and the League of German Girls. Many were fully indoctrinated into Nazi culture and ideals. They spoke English with perfect American accents and were well familiar with American culture. When the Second World War broke out, the males were taken into the German military.
The Germans found a clever way of exploiting the skills of many of these youths. Through a program named “Brandenburgers,” they were sent across front lines in places where their language skills could disguise them as enemy combatants. They wore captured Allied uniforms, carried forged identification papers, and even had “correct” dog tags.
In combat, confusion reigns supreme, the trainers explained. It was not unusual for soldiers in battle to become separated from their own units. When they finally made it back to the safety of the American lines, they might find themselves in the wrong place or discover their old outfit had moved. The “new” unit was always eager to have an extra hand and would welcome the newcomer, who would stay with them until he could be returned to his old unit. But by the time he was to be returned, the infiltrator would have completed his mission and slipped back across the lines.
Harrison’s group was told that the missions of the infiltrators might include assassinations, intelligence gathering or sabotage. Intelligence regarding the deployment of specific Allied units or of troop morale would be of great interest to Wehrmacht tactical planners. It was their job to uncover them.
Harrison and the others bore the lowest rank of private, as the higher their rank, the less likely the common American soldier would be to open up to them. They were instructed to look for one or more “red flags,” none of which were necessarily conclusive, but were only suspicious indicators — the more flags, the more conclusive the case. The men were told not to interrogate or even ask questions of a suspect, lest suspicion be cast upon them by the German, which would place them in danger. “Just listen and learn,” they were told.
First, although the infiltrator spoke “perfect” American English, he also spoke flawless German, which was now his native language. The individual, used to conversing only in German, might unintentionally drop a German word or phrase. This in itself was not conclusive. At this time in American history, there were many young men of German heritage in the armed forces who spoke excellent German, or Italian, Russian, Greek, French or any number of foreign tongues.
And while the man’s English could be flawless, his accent might not fit his cover. For example, an infiltrator’s ID and cover story might say he’s from an area of the U.S. that his speech would belie. A man who purportedly hailed from Brooklyn but who spoke with a southern accent would immediately be looked upon with suspicion. As Harrison describes it, American regional accents of the time were quite distinct and were easily recognized. He could even distinguish a Northwesterner’s accent from a Californian’s.
Further, Harrison was taught that German men were socially aggressive and assertive, loud in their speech, with a tendency to be a “know-it-all.” They also had a tendency to “strut’” and maintain an erect posture. This would be in contrast to the standard GI’s casual manner of moving about in a less military-like manner.
But as Harrison relates it, the most revealing characteristic of an infiltrator was his failure to participate in “bull sessions” where the subject of conversation was contemporary American cultural trends; music, sports and motion pictures. Having left the United States in the mid-1930s, the infiltrator would know little of current sports personalities, big bands, films or movie stars. His reluctance to join into conversations on these subjects was another “red flag.”
In all instances, Harrison and the other trainees were cautioned to keep their own identity a secret. They were to do nothing to “tip off” a suspected infiltrator, lest their own lives be in danger. The Germans knew full well that if they were caught, they could be summarily executed as spies, which many indeed were. In the event that Harrison and the others reasonably believed that the suspect was an infiltrator and felt they’d been “made” by them, they were authorized to eliminate the man on the spot. By any means necessary. No questions would be asked. And they were ordered to shoot to kill. A wounded suspect could only cause trouble later, they were told.
On the front lines
Harrison and his fellow trainees were to be assigned to front-line combat units where infiltrators were active. He was not told how this intelligence was obtained but was delivered to a specific company and introduced to the commanding officer who would be the only person in the unit who knew of him or his mission. Once in the unit, he would serve in whatever capacity that a replacement was needed; mechanic, cook, rifleman, mortarman, the whole gamut of duties. The only task he would not and could not perform was that of a medic, which required specialized training that he did not possess.
Harrison’s two “handlers” were a sergeant and a lieutenant. They would stop by the front every three to four days to see if he had spotted an infiltrator. If he had not, he might be left in place or he might be moved to another unit. If there were enough “red flags,” the suspect would be pointed out and then taken away by the “handlers.” He never learned what happened to an individual suspect afterward. He might be released if he was “clean,” i.e., actually a U.S. serviceman or he might be taken away for interrogation. Or, as Harrison suspected, the enemy infiltrator “might not make it too far down the road,” because being caught in an American uniform was an offense punishable by death. Neither a trial nor a hearing was afforded to him. As Harrison recalls, the noncom handler had such cold eyes, he was sure he was capable of executing any infiltrator on the spot.
Over the following months, Harrison put his newly-learned skills to the test. In his estimation, he spotted and turned over to his handlers some 20 to 30 suspects. He never knew for certain if he had been correct about some of those he fingered. But of most of them he was certain. In one case he observed a man marching in goose-step fashion when he thought that no one was watching. In another, the suspect approached Harrison and asked boldly, “You know who I am, don’t you?” Any doubts he had at the time about the suspect were dispelled. ”Yes, I do,” he replied. Sadly, Harrison truly liked this fellow because of his humor and easy, friendly manner. He begged the man not to try to go back over the line to the German side. But the man tried to leave, and Harrison was duty-bound to prevent him from doing so, and did. He shot him in the back as he was heading back over the lines. Although he felt that he had to do it, this event still haunts him.
In another case, a suspect was found carrying a German Walther P-38 pistol. This was a red flag, for sure, but in itself was not conclusive evidence of guilt as many GIs packed Nazi souvenirs. However, in this case, the man came at Norm with a bayonet. His case was closed on the spot.
And then Harrison’s story turned darker.
The field hospital murders
Later in 1944, Harrison was taken to an American 10th Mountain Division Field Hospital that was situated to the northeast of Rome, several miles behind the front lines. The facility was a large one. It was established beside a two-story building that had previously been an Italian medical facility. Around the building were erected several large hospital tents that bore huge red crosses on white backgrounds.
Hundreds of patients were treated in this hospital and not all of them were wounded GIs. In fact, they were a minority. Other patients included soldiers who were ill from any number of other maladies such as typhus, diphtheria, injuries from accidents and “combat fatigue,” among others. Even Italian civilians were treated there, as were some German prisoners. According to Harrison, the conditions at the front in Italy were such that German soldiers, knowing that their cause was lost and being in need of medical treatment, would surrender wearing their own uniforms, assured that they’d likely be well treated.
Harrison and his two handlers met with the commanding officer of the hospital, a Major Johnson, who was the chief surgeon. Johnson explained why Harrison was there and what his mission was to be. He told them that for some time, someone in the hospital was killing American GI patients. Unconscious young soldiers were being smothered. Only boys who would eventually recover and be sent back to combat duty were the victims.
Johnson then demonstrated how an unconscious patient could easily be smothered by pinching off his nose and covering his mouth. Other than the fact that the killer was someone on the inside, the staff had no clues as to who it might be. However, the person had to be found and stopped.
Johnson could offer little help other than to advise Harrison to consider every person in the hospital as a suspect, except the doctors, whom he had personally selected to be on his medical staff. As always Harrison was only to observe. And, as always, only the C.O. — in this case Major Johnson — knew who Harrison was or what his mission entailed.
Harrison’s “cover” on this assignment was that of a graves registration clerk. It was perfect in that he would have a very plausible reason to be poking around the hospital environs. He would deal with the bodies of deceased American GIs — there were many “legitimate” deaths — and prepare them and their personal effects for transport back to Rome for handling from there. Doing this, he would make out the proper reports, including cause of death and next of kin, and attach the proper identification to the young man’s body. Perhaps most importantly, the job allowed him to carry a sidearm, no questions asked. He would keep his Colt Model 1911 .45 close to his side at all times.
As he and Johnson parted company, the doctor said a frightening thing: “Well, I hope that you have better luck than the last two men did.” As it turned out, the slayings had been investigated previously by two other “special ops” men. Both had apparently been found out and killed by the murderer — smothered, in fact. This news “scared the hell” out of Harrison.
He began his investigation by considering which group of hospital workers would be the most likely to commit such heinous acts. The docs? Probably not, as Johnson had ruled them out. The nurses? All of the nurses were officers, usually lieutenants, in the U.S. Army. They were not likely to be killers and certainly they were not German infiltrators. The hospital orderlies had access to all areas of the facility, but Norm ruled them out. To a person, they were “COs” — conscientious objectors — usually of the Quaker faith. They abhorred killing and violence. There were numerous ambulance drivers, but they were seldom around the hospital, preferring to hang out in Rome on overnight trips that involved transporting bodies to and supplies from the port. The hospital employed Italian workers and even doctors. Oddly, even some German POWs, trusted to work near sensitive areas, were possibilities. He’d just have to wait and see.
Some weeks passed and the killings continued. No one, at least in Harrison’s estimation, seemed suspicious in any way. He became more and more nervous about his situation. After all, whoever he was looking for was looking for him, too. And as a “new guy” he stuck out. At night he slept in a tent that he shared with one of the ambulance drivers, who Harrison nicknamed ”Mississippi.” Harrison trusted him partially because he was away most of the time on delivery trips to Rome. On the nights “Mississippi” was not away, they shared an officer’s tent. But Norm still kept his .45 by his side at all times. On the nights when his roommate was absent, Harrison checked himself into the back of an ambulance and locked the rear doors from the inside. Only then could he sleep relatively soundly.
A life or death decision
Time passed and Harrison felt that no progress was being made. He had noticed that several of the staff personnel were fluent in German. That was not unusual, but he kept a close watch on them anyway.
Then it came about that a large birthday party for one of the nurses was being planned. The enlisted men contributed their beer rations, the officers tossed in their hard liquor quotas, and of course wine was plentiful — this being Italy, after all. The one missing component was Coca-Cola. An ambulance load of Coke purloined in Rome served to fill the need as the universal mixer. And ice, which was rare to non-existent, was replaced with blasts from a CO2 fire extinguisher or by submersing cans of beer in 105 octane gasoline, which was 10-15 degrees cooler than the outside air. Once the gasoline quickly evaporated off the can of beer, it tasted fine.
Nearly everyone got roaring drunk at the party. Tensions were released and good feelings overcame caution. This included Harrison, who was enjoying himself immensely. During the celebration he noticed that one of the nurses, a drop-dead gorgeous diminutive blond, blue-eyed woman of about 23 named Gertrude, was chatting it up with one of the POW “assistants.” Their conversation was entirely in German. The pair looked as if they were sharing some common experiences. Harrison made a mental note of this, but did not see that Gertrude noticed him, too.
Several nights later at dusk, when Mississippi was away and Harrison was about to check himself into his ambulance abode, the flaps of his tent suddenly were thrown open. In the doorway stood Gertrude, still in her khaki nurse’s uniform, but beautiful, nonetheless.
“Am I about to get lucky?” Harrison thought. Then he saw that she held two syringes in one hand and he carefully picked up his .45.
“Major Johnson has ordered you to have two inoculations. You’ve been in the isolation tent and are required to have them,” she stated flatly.
It was true that Harrison had been in the isolation tent with patients who had communicable diseases, typhus and diphtheria. But Johnson had said nothing to him about taking any shots. And he told Gertrude so.
“Well, by God you’re going to get them anyway. And it’ll be right now,” she replied.
“No, I’m not. We’ll wait until tomorrow, after I speak with the major,” said Harrison, who was more than a little scared by now. He tightened his grip on the pistol.
When Gertrude stepped forward with the syringes to force him to comply, Harrison thought, “She’s the one.” Without hesitation, he raised his .45, pointed it directly at her and pulled the trigger.
“I shot her right between her (middle of her chest),” Harrison recalled.
The huge impact of the bullet propelled Gertrude backward and out of the tent. The gun’s report was tremendously loud, and a crowd of hospital personnel rushed up. “What the hell happened?” they asked, as they stared at the dead nurse, her chest torn open, a woman that every one of them knew personally and presumably liked.
“Get Major Johnson up here now!” Harrison ordered.
It took about 10 minutes for the major to arrive. During that time, Harrison contemplated what had just happened. If he’d been wrong about Gertrude, he’d just killed an American Army nurse — an officer — and would most likely hang for doing so. And he’d probably deserve it, he thought.
When Johnson finally arrived, Harrison asked, “Sir, did you order this nurse to give me two shots tonight?”
“No, I did not,” Johnson replied, understanding what had happened.
“Sir, then she’s the one we’ve been looking for,” Harrison replied, breaking down in tears as the tension shattered.
The nurse’s body was immediately taken away and Harrison was removed from the facility. Although he knew “for sure” that Gertrude had been the killer, he never learned what her motivation had been. Nor did anyone else know. Was she a German agent or sympathizer or “just” a psychopathic killer?
What Harrison did learn was that she had been giving wounded American soldiers high dosages of morphine, which made them lose consciousness. Then they were smothered, all appearing to die from a self-inflicted drug OD. It was the same fate that she had in mind for Harrison, as the two syringes she carried contained morphine, not any sort of poison.
While Harrison never learned more details, he was later told that after he killed Gertrude, the murders at the field hospital stopped.
The mystery was ‘solved’ and Harrison’s acts were justified. But the nightmares were just beginning.
Donald Bourgeois is an author and historian who is writing a series of articles about World War II for the Portland Tribune. Norm Harrison's story is being considered for a major motion picture.