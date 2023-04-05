The North Portland Library will be closed starting Wednesday, April 5, for major renovations.

The historic library opened in its current North Killingsworth Street building 100 years ago.

North Portland Library entrance, April 2023

The North Portland Library is located on North Killingsworth Street.
North Portland Library, April 2023

The North Portland Library features wood-carved faces of historic writers like Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, John Milton and William Shakespeare.
North Portland Library addition rendering

The addition to the North Portland Library is shown in a rendering from the design firm.

Anna Del Savio is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.