The North Portland Library will be closed starting Wednesday, April 5, for major renovations.
The historic library opened in its current North Killingsworth Street building 100 years ago.
Library visitors will have to use a different branch for the next year.
The location is expected to reopen in summer 2024, after seismic upgrades, design changes and the construction of a 1,500 square foot addition that will house a Black Cultural Center and staff work space.
The $12.2 million project is funded by the $387 million library capital bond that voters approved in 2020.
The design for the renovations, from Portland-based LEVER Architecture and California-based Noll & Tam Architects, is “inspired by Afrofuturism and the Black imagination. The palette shows royal blues with golden accents that celebrate Black excellence in the past, present and future.”
More than 1,200 people voted on three proposed color schemes for the library, ultimately picking the blue and gold Afrofuturism option.
Work at both North Portland and the Albina branch involves “bringing the building up to code and addressing structural seismic issues,” according to meeting minutes from the bond’s oversight committee.
An addition on the southeastern corner of the building will house the Black Cultural Center. A smaller addition on the southwest side will house additional employee work area, according to a city land use decision for the additions.
With the additions, the library will be more than 10,000 square feet. The renovations will also add outdoor space; a “diverse collection tailored to the community;” upgrades to technology and internet service; and new art “that represents the community.”
The North Portland Library opened in 1913, just a few years after Jefferson High School opened a few hundred feet down North Commercial Avenue. The library underwent a year-long closure for renovations more than 20 years ago.
Since preparations for the latest renovations began, community involvement in the design process extended beyond the online color scheme survey. Focus groups, art workshops, outreach at public events, and the Youth Opportunity Design Approach program, which sought youth input on the design, were among the ways leaders sought public input on the changes, library bond community engagement coordinator Suzanne Chou told county commissioners in a February update.
The North Portland renovations are part of phase one for the bond, Director of Libraries Vailey Oehlke said in February. The first stage also includes Albina, which is expanding to nearly four times its current size; Midland, which is adding 6,000 square feet; and Holgate, which will be replaced by a new library triple the size of the previous building.
A new library in East County, similar in size to the Central Library in downtown Portland, is phase two, followed by phase three: renovations and expansions for Belmont and St. Johns and a new, larger building for Northwest.
While the North Portland Library is closed, the closest Multnomah County Library branches to visit are the Kenton Library at 8226 N Denver Ave., Hollywood Library at 4040 NE Tillamook St., and the Northwest Library at 2300 NW Thurman St. Though the Albina Library is closer, it is also closed for renovations.