Arecent studyby Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU), George Washington University, and the biotechnology company Mabloc, LLC suggests that lab-made antibodies might offer a treatment for yellow fever.
The study found that a single monoclonal antibody infusion can help the body’s fight against the virus. The researchers focused on two monoclonal antibodies found in vaccinated people and studied their protection against yellow fever in two animal species. The research team divided the species into three groups: one group that received the first antibody, another that received the second antibody, and a third that didn't receive either antibody.
The virus was not detectable in blood samples of any of the animals that received either monoclonal antibody. The research team plans to use these findings in future clinical trials. Mabloc officials also intend to develop a product based on the research.
“By showing such efficacy in a primate model that mimics severe human disease, we hope to advance this to clinical trials and be ready to deploy treatments for the next outbreak of yellow fever,” said Michael Ricciardi, Ph.D., associate director of translational research at George Washington University and Mabloc’s director of product development.
“Neglected tropical diseases like yellow fever, dengue and Zika are often overlooked by traditional pharmaceutical development, but we hope monoclonal antibody technology will change that,” said David Watkins, Ph.D., professor of pathology at George Washington University and Mabloc’s chief executive officer.
Every year, yellow fever infects about 200,000 people and kills about 30,000 people worldwide, mainly in tropical and sub-tropical areas of Africa and South America.
Although the disease is preventable with a vaccine, some remain vulnerable to infection due to vaccine hesitancy.