Portland police and emergency personnel responded to multiple drug overdoses in the Old Town area on Friday, including three deaths.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, there were at least 11 drug overdose-related medical emergency calls for service between 10:29 a.m. and 11:08 p.m on March 31. Narcan, a drug intended to prevent deaths, was applied multiple times, but three people died anyway.
“Three of the calls resulted in a death investigation. Nearly all these overdoses involved opioid narcotics, and we suspect at this time the majority of them were a result of fentanyl usage,” the bureau said.
According to the bureau, the following is a partial list of drug-related responses on Friday:
• 10:29 a.m., SW 1st Ave / SW Main St,, Narcan Used
• 11:01 a.m., 200 block NW 3rd Ave., Narcan used
• 11:51 a.m., 600 block of NW Naito Pkwy., death of 33 year old male
• 4:40 p.m. SW 4th Ave / SW Washington St., Narcan used
• 5:55 p.m. 500 block of SW 6th Ave., Narcan Used
• 8:20 p.m. SW 4th Ave / SW Washington St ., Narcan used, death of 25 year old female
• 8:33 p.m., W Burnside / NW Broadway
• 8:44p.m. SW 5th Ave / SW Washington St
• 8:52 p.m., SW Broadway / SW Oak St., death
• 10:56 p.m. SW Alder / SW 4th Ave, Narcan used
• 11:08 p.m. 300 block SW 4th Ave
“This list is not exhaustive and some overdose incidents may not be reflected here. It provides a snapshot of the events of the day to illustrate the concerning issue,” the bureau said.
“The Portland Police Bureau and Central Precinct officers recognize the important work performed by both the Portland Fire and Rescue and AMR Paramedics, and value the partnership between our agencies when responding to these calls.”
