A person was shot and killed in the Eliot Neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.
The name of the victim was not immediately released and no one was arrested.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 2 p.m. on Feb. 11 when North Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting at Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Hancock Street. When officers arrived, they located a victim deceased at the scene. The suspect or suspects had left the scene.
Detectives with the Homicide Unit responded to the scene. During the early phase of investigation, Northeast Hancock was closed between Northeast First Avenue and Northeast Second Avenue.
