A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a bar in the Foster-Powell Neighborhood late Thursday.
The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect is available.
A man was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a bar in the Foster-Powell Neighborhood late Thursday.
The names of the victims were not immediately released. No one was arrested and no suspect is available.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, the investigation began at 11:34 p.m. on March 23 when East Precinct officers responded to a report of a shooting at a bar in the area. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim in the parking lot. Officers applied trauma first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived to take over advanced care. The victim was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died.
A short time later, another adult male shooting victim arrived by private vehicle at a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Officers responded and learned that he was also shot outside the bar.
The Portland Police Homicide Unit responded to the scene to investigate. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Eric McDaniel at Eric.McDaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0833, or Det. Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774 and reference case number 23-76120.
During the investigation, Southeast Foster Road was closed between Southeast 70th Avenue and Southeast 72nd Avenue.
Jim Redden is a reporter based in Portland, Ore.
“I am a community journalist because that is where the greatest need is. There are many sources of information and opinion about international and national issues. But most people are more affected by what happens in their local communities. That is where they live, work and shop. That is where their children go to school. That is where their elected officials, business owners and labor leaders are most accessible. And that is why people need the most current information what is happening — or, more importantly, what is going to happen — in their communities. Providing accurate and up-to-date information that people need to make well-informed decisions on the issues they care about is what community journalism is all about.”
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.