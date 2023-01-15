featured One person deceased after two-vehicle crash in Southeast Portland Pamplin Media Group Jan 15, 2023 Jan 15, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email PMG File Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A driver died Sunday, Jan. 15, when two vehicles collided at the intersection of Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard.The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. One driver died on the scene and the driver of the other vehicle remained on site until Portland police arrived.Southeast Powell Boulevard was closed from 82nd to 79th avenues, as of 10:22 a.m. Sunday. When the street will be reopened is unknownAnyone with information about this incident who has not already spoken with police is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case No. 23-13639. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Driver Vehicle Highway Police Southeast Portland Crash Decease Avenue Locations Portland Southeast Portland Recommended for you Local Events