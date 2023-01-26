Despite pandemic-related school and social disruptions, the Class of 2022 posted the second-highest graduation rate on record with the state.
State education leaders are celebrating incremental gains in high school graduation rates and overall student outcomes. Statewide, 81.3% of Oregon students graduated on time last year, according to new data released by the Oregon Department of Education. The highest recorded graduation rate was 82.6% in 2019-20.
Moreover, rates increased for every student demographic group. Last year saw the highest graduation rate for American Indian and Alaska Native students, at 68.9%.
“When we combine the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth, the courageous, tireless, work of our educators and the individualized, student centered resources made available through the Student Success Act and other key initiatives, we’re able to make meaningful progress for Oregon’s students,” Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill said. “There is more work to do, and we are ready to keep working to make sure all students have what they need to succeed.”
While the latest numbers indicate overall progress, they also show troubling trends among Oregon’s most vulnerable kids.
Less than half of the nearly 580 students in foster care graduate on time. In fact, the graduation rate among the state’s 3,764 homeless students (58.5%) is higher than that of kids in foster care (48.4%). The state defines homeless students as those who don’t have a permanent, stable residence. They may be staying in shelters or temporarily living with extended family.
Portland Public Schools saw a small jump in its graduation rate — 1.3% to 85.6% — the highest recorded on-time rate in 12 years.
“We are pleased to observe continued improvement in our graduation rates at Portland Public Schools,” PPS Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero said in a news release. “This is a testament to the hard work of our students, families, educators, support staff and leaders. We remain committed to working at making sure every student achieves success.”
Guerrero said student success doesn’t start in high school, noting the importance of keeping kids engaged in school from an early age.
“That’s why I don’t take lightly the expansion of the arts and athletics, Measure 98 supports that have been directly supporting students,” Guerrero told Pamplin Media Group. “Whether it’s counseling or tracking students who might be off track, the combination of all those factors, I think, help us see improved results.”
When separated by race and ethnicity, the data show gains among Black, Native and multi-racial students, who saw improved grad rates.
Historically, white and Asian students in Oregon have graduated at higher rates than their peers of other races and ethnicities. Last year saw improvement among all student groups, but education leaders note there’s still progress to be made.
"The increase in our graduation rates is evidence that we are making progress with our most historically underserved student groups, which is cause for celebration,” Jon Franco, chief of schools for PPS, said. “We’ll continue building on this positive momentum until student achievement is no longer predicted by race.”
The district’s on-time graduation rate is higher than the rest of Multnomah County and higher than the statewide rate.
Aside from students in talented and gifted programs throughout Oregon, students in career technical education-focused programs showed the highest graduation rate, at 93%. This comes as Oregon has bolstered its investment in CTE programs. The state data does not include students in private schools or homeschool.
While Oregon has been near the bottom in nationwide high school graduation rates, state leaders say that’s because the state has some of the toughest standards.
“Oregon maintains some of the strictest, most exacting graduation requirements in the country,” said Dan Farley, ODE’s assistant superintendent with the office of Research, Assessment, Data, Accountability, & Reporting. Farley noted that “only the state of Connecticut has more stringent requirements.”
The state’s education department has been re-examining diploma requirements. In 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 744, which led to a pause in the Essential Skills test as a requirement for graduation until 2024. ODE said the Essential Skills test was found to be a poor indicator of college readiness. The agency wants the test phased out permanently.
Farley said the relaxed graduation requirements aren’t the reason for Oregon’s steady uptick in grad rates.
“There was no impact of the policy change on those outcomes for students,” Farley said via email. “It is also accurate to say that there are many reasons that students in Oregon have not graduated on time. Sometimes not being able to meet the Assessment of Essential Skills was part of the reason why students did not graduate on time, but it was rarely the case that students did not graduate exclusively because of the Assessment of Essential Skills requirements.”