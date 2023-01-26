Despite pandemic-related school and social disruptions, the Class of 2022 posted the second-highest graduation rate on record with the state.

State education leaders are celebrating incremental gains in high school graduation rates and overall student outcomes. Statewide, 81.3% of Oregon students graduated on time last year, according to new data released by the Oregon Department of Education. The highest recorded graduation rate was 82.6% in 2019-20.

Oregon celebrates progress in graduation rates

Leodis McDaniel High School staff hand off diplomas and congratulatory handshakes to graduates during the 2022 commencement ceremony. Oregon's Class of 2022 had the second-highest graduation rate recorded.
Colt Gill, Oregon Department of Education

Director of the Oregon Department of Education, Colt Gill, speaks at a conference in Salem Tuesday, Jan. 24 to highlight the success of summer and afterschool programming. Gill said 2022's graduation rates are reason to celebrate, but more work needs to be done to eliminate gaps in grad rates for underserved students.

The latest data from the Oregon Department of Education show the 2022 graduation rates for each student group. Historically, Black, Indigenous and Latino students in Oregon have graduated at lower rates than their white and Asian peers. 

