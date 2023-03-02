Portland and Sherwood are among five cities in Oregon to receive, between them, nearly $2 million in federal grants to develop and preserve affordable housing, revitalize and sustain neighborhoods, and create jobs in communities.

The grants come from NeighborWorks America, a public nonprofit organization established by Congress in 1978. It supports local and regional nonprofit organizations that collaborate with private-sector business leaders and representatives of local government to create neighborhoods.

Tags

Recommended for you