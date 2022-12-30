Oregon girls basketball team stranded in Florida

Lebanon High School girls basketball players, parents and coaches sprawled out at the Orlando International Airport in Florida waiting for a flight home. The team ended up spending five extra days in Florida, including Christmas, due to flight cancellations.

By Dec. 28, the Lebanon High School girls basketball team was running out of steam. The varsity and junior varsity teams gave it their all at the KSA basketball tournament in Kissimmee, Fla, clinching a win and two losses among the two teams, but the biggest loss came on Dec. 23.

Two days before Christmas, just 20 minutes before they were scheduled to start boarding a flight home to Oregon from Orlando International Airport, Alaska Airlines announced their flight had been canceled. It was one of hundreds of flights canceled by the airline over a span of 72 hours. Alaska Airlines could not provide an exact number of cancellations.

Lebanon High School girls basketball players pause for a photo while waiting for a flight home at Orlando International Airport in Florida. Pictured left to right: Ashlyn Flores, Ruby Vandenbos, Addison Ellis, Peyton Vorderstrasse and Abigayle Cook.

