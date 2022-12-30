Lebanon High School girls basketball players, parents and coaches sprawled out at the Orlando International Airport in Florida waiting for a flight home. The team ended up spending five extra days in Florida, including Christmas, due to flight cancellations.
Lebanon High School girls basketball players pause for a photo while waiting for a flight home at Orlando International Airport in Florida. Pictured left to right: Ashlyn Flores, Ruby Vandenbos, Addison Ellis, Peyton Vorderstrasse and Abigayle Cook.
By Dec. 28, the Lebanon High School girls basketball team was running out of steam. The varsity and junior varsity teams gave it their all at the KSA basketball tournament in Kissimmee, Fla, clinching a win and two losses among the two teams, but the biggest loss came on Dec. 23.
Two days before Christmas, just 20 minutes before they were scheduled to start boarding a flight home to Oregon from Orlando International Airport, Alaska Airlines announced their flight had been canceled. It was one of hundreds of flights canceled by the airline over a span of 72 hours. Alaska Airlines could not provide an exact number of cancellations.
The 23 high schoolers had already been at the airport for hours, and they'd been in Florida since Dec. 17. Before long, it became clear they wouldn’t be going home for the holiday.
“I was really excited to go home in the first place because I get to see my brother. He lives in a different state,” said Peyton Vorderstrasse, a varsity player on the team.
Vorderstrasse was lucky. Both of her parents traveled with her to the tournament, so she wasn’t completely without family on Christmas, but most of the teams’ players were there without a parent.
Instead of basking in family traditions, they spent Christmas eve together at the Gaylord Palms Resort, where the tourney was held. KSA Events arranged dinner for the Oregon teams, parents and coaches there, and even arranged for the players to stay at the resort until they could get a flight back home. When news of the teams’ travel snafu hit home in Oregon, the school’s booster club helped pay for a Christmas dinner for the stranded crew, to ease the sting. Other community members pooled funds together to help the stranded players purchase necessities and souvenirs, as well as an activity day at the nearby Build-a-Dino store.
On Wednesday evening, Vorderstrasse and a handful of teammates were sprawled out in several seats at an airport terminal, many in pajamas and sweat pants, clutching stuffed dinosaurs they’d made together.
For Mardy Benedict, one of the Lebanon High girls basketball coaches, the predicament posed a new coaching challenge. He’d coached the nearly two dozen girls through victory and defeat on the court, but this was different.
Benedict called it a lesson in “life skills of adversity, of things not going the way you want them to go.”
“I mean, this is Christmas,” Benedict said, reflecting on the last week from a gate at the Orlando airport. “These kids have never been away from their parents during this time at all. The blessing is, for some, they had their parents here, but for others, you know, there’s a freshman here who had never been away from her family, so this is the first time away from her family, alone, that was already a tough thing for her, and for it to be Christmas? Those were the heartache things for coaches here.”
The junior varsity and varsity teams had already visited Disney World and Universal Studios before they were scheduled to come home on Dec. 23, so they went back and strolled the Disney Springs shopping and dining plaza, trying to have fun and find any silver lining they could.
Benedict said he’s impressed with how resilient the two teams were.
“Through it all, their teammates become better friends (through) better bonding,” Benedict said.
The teams landed in Portland shortly before midnight Dec. 28.