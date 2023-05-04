Oregon Senate Republicans staged a walkout Wednesday, May 3, to deny the chamber a quorum to do any business.
Only 18 senators were present when Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, called the 30-member Senate to order at 10:30 a.m. The roll call fell two short of the 20 senators needed to create a quorum to do any business.
Oregon is one of a handful of states where a simple majority is not enough to reach a quorum to do business. Under the Oregon Constitution, each chamber is required to have two-thirds of members present.
Wagner sent out the sergeant of arms to find the missing senators. When the officers reported back that they had not been able to locate the lawmakers in the building, Wagner adjourned the Senate until Thursday.
House Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, was on the floor, a role he has played before as a monitor of the Democratic majority's activity during walkouts. Sen. Dick Anderson, R-Lincoln City, also was present
But the 16 Democrats and two Republicans were not enough to make up for lawmakers who were absent either with permission or unexcused.
Democrats have been working around the illness of Sen. Chris Gorsek, D-Troutdale, who has been on an excused absence. That leaves just 16 Democrats who can attend sessions.
Six Republicans, including Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, and Sen. Suzanne Weber, R-Tillamook, had been excused from the session by Wagner.
The key number to push the Senate below the quorum was provided by unexcused absences of four Republicans and one independent who usually votes with Republicans.
The unexcused absentees were Republicans Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls, Lynn Findley of Vale, Daniel Bonham of The Dalles, Cedric Hayden of Roseburg, and Independent Sen. Brian Boquist of Dallas.
Why the walkout
Knopp said the action was caused by a ruling by Wagner on Monday regarding a protest by Weber, the Tillamook Republican, that legislation being considered did not meet the standard of clarity and transparency required by law.
Asked to review the matter, Oregon Legislative Counsel Dexter Johnson — the top attorney for lawmakers — said that the former practice of writing bills to an average eighth-grade reading level had given way to the need for more specific language that is not open to interpretation.
With Johnson's opinion, Wagner moved ahead on bills with language that Weber and other Republicans had criticized.
Knopp said Johnson and Wagner were wrong.
“Let’s be clear — Wagner’s ruling was inappropriate, unjustified, and unlawful," Knopp said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "It unequivocally violates Senate Rules, Oregon’s Constitution and Oregon statute. We will not sit by and allow these actions without consequence."
For the 2023 legislative session, Wagner became the first new Senate President in two decades following the retirement of Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem.
Republicans had mounted a major effort in the 2022 campaign season to get the Senate to a 15-15 tie that would have required power sharing. The GOP picked up one seat, but lost several key close races, leaving Democrats with a majority of 17 members of the 30 senators.
On Wednesday, Knopp renewed attacks on Wagner's personal character he first made last year after Democrats announced Wagner would be their choice for Senate President in 2023.
"Since the beginning of the session, I have argued that Wagner is untrustworthy, deeply partisan and lacks the necessary skills to run the Senate in a bipartisan fashion," Knopp said in the statement. "That has been proven true every step of the way, and his behavior this week may be the clearest demonstration yet."
Wagner blasted Knopp and Republicans for what he said was an attempt to hide the real reason Republicans were walking out — to block bills by the majority Democrats.
"It’s clear the real reason for the walkout is that the Senate is about to consider bills that protect reproductive health freedom and common sense gun safety laws," Wagner said. "These are policies that Republicans are trying to obstruct despite majority support. Oregon voters gave Democrats a majority in both legislative chambers and at all levels of state government last November: a clear mandate to pursue this agenda."
Under a law approved by voters in 2022, lawmakers with 10 or more unexcused absences during session are barred from seeking re-election. The five senators without excused absences now have one mark against them.
The walkout stalls any business in the Senate until a quorum can be reached. If a compromise isn't hammered-out, it is conceivable that the session could hit the June 25 constitutional deadline to adjourn without passing a state budget or acting on hundreds of bills still in the legislative queues.