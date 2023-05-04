0510-gopwalkout

State Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, speaks on the floor of the Oregon Senate in the Oregon Capitol, as Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, looks on, right, in this undated file photo.

 Courtesy Photo: EO Media

Oregon Senate Republicans staged a walkout Wednesday, May 3, to deny the chamber a quorum to do any business.

Only 18 senators were present when Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, called the 30-member Senate to order at 10:30 a.m. The roll call fell two short of the 20 senators needed to create a quorum to do any business.