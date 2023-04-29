Ethics questions have arisen after it was revealed that Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan accepted a job as a cannabis industry consultant, while her office prepared an audit arguing for more lax regulation of that industry.
Courtesy Photo: Secretary of State’s Office
“It’s critical that Oregonians trust their government,” Gov. Tina Kotek said, while calling on the Oregon Government Ethics Commission to immediately investigate Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.
Some of Oregon’s most powerful elected officials expressed alarm Friday, April 28, after news broke that Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan had accepted a job as a cannabis industry consultant, even as her office prepared an audit arguing for more lax regulation of the industry.
Gov. Tina Kotek called for two investigations — one by the Oregon Government Ethics Commission into Fagan’s actions and another by the Department of Justice into the newly released audit.
Meanwhile, legislative Republicans have called for Fagan to step down.
But Fagan offered no suggestion she was rattled. In a Friday evening statement — her first since Willamette Week broke news of the arrangement on Thursday — she suggested that she embraced the mounting scrutiny.
