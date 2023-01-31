Gov. Tina Kotek’s recommended state budget focuses on new or continued spending on the key priorities she has laid out for her first year: Housing and homelessness, mental health and substance abuse treatment, and public schools.

In her budget message on Tuesday, Jan. 31 — one day ahead of the legal deadline for a new governor — the Democratic chief executive said more work remains. She proposes the added spending in a two-year, $32.1 billion budget from the tax-supported general fund and lottery proceeds, the most flexible sources of spending.

