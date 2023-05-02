LEGISLATURE-state 2023

The Oregon House voted along party lines Tuesday, May 2, to bar so-called ghost guns made from untraceable parts. The Senate is next for House Bill 2005, which also restricts firearms that can be obtained by people ages 18-21 and extends to local governments the authority to restrict firearms in their buildings and grounds. 

 Peter Wong

The 35-24 vote sent House Bill 2005 to the Senate, which can only take an up-or-down vote on it. No Democrat voted against it, and no Republican voted for it. One Republican, James Hieb of Canby, was absent from the vote.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

