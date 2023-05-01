The Oregon House, after a six-hour debate that resulted in a lot of emotion but changed no minds, passed legislation that builds on the state’s 2017 law ensuring access to abortion and other reproductive and gender-affirming health care.
The vote on Monday night, May 1, was 36-23. One Republican, Rep. Charlie Conrad of Lowell, joined all 35 Democrats to vote for it. All other Republicans voted against it, except Rep. James Hieb of Canby, who left the chamber.
House Bill 2002 now heads to the Senate.
The House was set Tuesday, May 2, to take up another bill likely to split the parties, which had been largely united during the first half of the 2023 session as lawmakers in both chambers passed multimillion-dollar plans to deal with homelessness and housing and secure federal support for domestic semiconductor manufacturing.
House Bill 2005, requested by Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, would ban so-called ghost guns made from untraceable parts. It was amended so that the sale or transfer of firearms with untraceable parts — but not simple possession — would be punishable by a maximum fine of $1,000 on conviction for a first offense, 364 days in jail and a $6,250 fine for a second offense, and 10 years and a $250,000 fine for subsequent offenses. But after Sept. 1, 2024, possession of such a firearm would be punishable.
Parties disagree
Monday’s debate, one of the longest in recent memory, started only after Republicans declined to waive a constitutional requirement, normally done, that all bills must be read in their entirety prior to final votes. The machine reading took two and a half hours for the 46-page bill.
All but two of the 25 Republicans spoke against it. Aside from the bill’s two floor managers, only seven of the 35 Democrats spoke for it.
“Oregonians believe in a right to abortion and that health care should be accessible,” said Rep. Rob Nosse, a Democrat from Portland and chair of the House health care panel. “They have shown that time and time again in polling and elections.”
Oregon removed criminal penalties for abortion in 1969, four years before the U.S. Supreme Court declared it a federal constitutional right in Roe v. Wade. The state began funding abortions for low-income women in 1977, the year after Congress barred federal funds for most abortions. Oregon voters have rejected six ballot initiatives to ban or restrict abortion — some of them proposing requirements for parental notification — between 1978 and 2018.
“But it will rob parents of their roles in their child’s life,” House Republican Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson of Prineville said.
Republican legislative majorities passed a parental-notification bill in 1999, but Democratic Gov. John Kitzhaber, a physician, vetoed it.
Of a total of 7,109 abortions recorded in Oregon in 2021, just 14 involved someone under 15, according to Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, a Democrat from Northwest Portland and a family practice physician at Oregon Health & Science University. She also said 630 patients were between ages 15 and 19, including many 18- and 19-year-olds who would not be affected by any notice requirements.
Democrats on party-line votes defeated nine Republican attempts to sidetrack the bill, including motions to refer it to other committees, and even challenges based on the readability of the summary prepared by legislative staff. “There are so many unanswered questions,” Breese-Iverson said.
"Today, we witnessed the pro-abortion majority's unswerving commitment to ramming through this radical bill with minimal public input," said Lois Anderson, executive director of Oregon Right to Life. "Despite unanswered questions in committee and well-reasoned objections from pro-life representatives during today’s floor session, the majority advanced this dangerous bill forward."
House Majority Whip Andrea Valderrama, a Democrat from East Portland and the bill’s other floor manager, said the legislation attempts to broaden access to care.
“I believe we are failing Oregonians, many of whom have to travel hundreds of miles to get access to care,” said Valderrama, who co-led the work group that drafted it.
About 78% of Oregon counties lack access to an abortion provider — and even before a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision returned abortion to the states, one in five had to travel long distances to obtain such care. The bill would require two health clinics to offer such care in rural areas, and a pilot project for higher education to enable people to obtain access to emergency care and medication.
Todd Addams, executive director of Basic Rights Oregon — the state’s leading gay rights and transgender advocacy organization — said this in a statement:
"Every Oregonian deserves access to lifesaving medical care, and we know doctors should make decisions based on medical best practices, not politics. HB 2002 will change lives and save lives, and we applaud each representative who voted for it today.”
Key provisions
Among other provisions of HB 2002:
• It says: “Every individual has a fundamental right to make decisions about the individual’s reproductive health, including the right to make decisions about the individuals’ reproductive health care, to use or refuse contraception, to continue the individual’s pregnancy and give birth or to terminate the individual’s pregnancy.”
• It creates a new crime of interference with a health care facility, set maximum penalties of 364 days in jail — one day short of a felony qualifying for state prison — and a fine of $6,250.
• It empowers individuals to go to court to enforce their rights.
• It safeguards gender-affirming health care for minors and others.
• It provides legal protection for providers who carry out procedures allowed under Oregon law, plus patients and others who assist them, even if they are from other states where such care may not be legal. Those provisions are similar to a law that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed last week.
The bill resulted from a work group named last year by House Speaker Dan Rayfield, D-Corvallis, just before the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 decision in a 2022 case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Rayfield said after the vote: “It protects, strengthens, and expands safe, equitable access to reproductive and gender-affirming care — no matter who you are, where you live, or how much money you make.”
Oregon lawmakers, anticipating the high court’s reversal years ago, passed the Reproductive Health Equity Act that Gov. Kate Brown signed in 2017. The House speaker at the time was Tina Kotek, a Democrat who is now governor.