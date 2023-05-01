LEGISLATURE-state 2023

The Oregon House, after a six-hour debate that was the longest in recent memory, passed legislation that builds on Oregon's 2017 law ensuring access to abortion and other reproductive and gender-affirming health care. The bill moved to the Senate on a 36-23 vote, largely along party lines, on Monday, May 1.

The vote on Monday night, May 1, was 36-23. One Republican, Rep. Charlie Conrad of Lowell, joined all 35 Democrats to vote for it. All other Republicans voted against it, except Rep. James Hieb of Canby, who left the chamber.

