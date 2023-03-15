LEGISLATURE-state 2023

Oregon House passes $220 million and policy bill for emergency aid to unhoused people, start for longterm increase in housing production

 Peter Wong

A $200 million-plus package to aid unhoused people, avert homelessness and spur housing production is halfway through the Oregon Legislature.

The House voted by bipartisan majorities on Wednesday, March 15, to approve Gov. Tina Kotek’s request for emergency money and to lay the groundwork for her ambitious target to build more housing units annually. The pair of bills go to the Senate, which is expected to take up-or-down votes on them next week.

