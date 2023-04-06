LEGISLATURE-state 2023

 Peter Wong

The House gave final legislative approval on Thursday, April 6, to Oregon’s $200 million-plus bid for a share of the billions available in federal incentive to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The 44-10 vote sent Senate Bill 4 for the signature of Gov. Tina Kotek, a day after she and key federal and state legislators joined high-tech executives, educators and students to meet with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Hillsboro. It has been a key early-session priority for Kotek, who proposed the money in her two-year budget, and legislative leaders from both parties. The Senate approved it, 21-8, on March 29.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

Reporter

