The Oregon House, for a third consecutive day, split mostly along party lines to pass a bill allowing the use of Oregon Health Plan records for automatic voter registration, building on a 2015 first-in-the-nation law that uses driver records. House Bill 2107 moved to the Senate on a 34-25 vote Wednesday, May 3. 

 Peter Wong

The Oregon House, for a third consecutive day, split along party lines to pass major legislation.

On Wednesday, May 3, it sent to the Senate a bill to expand Oregon’s automatic voter registration based on the use of Oregon Health Plan records maintained by the Oregon Health Authority. The records contain information about citizenship status, required for eligibility for the plan. House Bill 2107 would add to voter registration rolls for the 2026 general election.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

“When I decided to pursue reporting as a career five decades ago, I did so while living, learning and working in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. But aside from the fact that most young reporters do not get their start in those cities — at least back then — I felt something was missing. That was a more intimate connection with readers and audiences that cannot be acquired from working in large metro areas. So I’ve spent my entire reporting career with news organizations in smaller cities. “Pamplin Media Group is that rarity that combines local journalism in two dozen communities with the reach of a larger organization in a mid-sized metro area. Yes, I report on Oregon government and politics, but I do it with a sense of the readers living and working in our communities.”

