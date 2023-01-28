Following the Friday, Jan. 27, release of a video showing Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols, law enforcement officials throughout Oregon reacted.
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement the same day the video was released. "The actions of these Memphis Police officers is shocking and unconscionable,” Lovell said. “I want to send my prayers and support to the family of Tyre Nichols.
“When excessive acts of force such as this occur, it deeply impacts all of us who wear a badge,” he added. “It is heartbreaking and truly a failure of humanity. It angers all of us at the Portland Police Bureau to think that law enforcement officers would violate the oath we swear to protect and values we personally hold dear.”
Five Memphis police officers have been fired and face charges including second-degree murder. Nichols, 29, died three days after the attack.
Throughout Thursday and into Friday, other Oregon law enforcement and elected officials spoke up.
Multnomah County Sheriff Nicole Morrisey O’Donnell: “The actions by the former Memphis, Tennessee, police officers are sickening; they are inhumane and indefensible. Frankly, the death of Tyre Nichols should have never happened,” she wrote. “I support the swift response by the Memphis Police Chief to terminate these officers, and the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office for filing criminal charges to hold these police officers accountable.”
Frank Lonergan, mayor of Woodburn: ‘There is no greater betrayal than being hurt by those we rely on to protect us…. As mayor and on behalf of the city, I want to restate my expectation that all police officers and everyone associated with our law enforcement services uphold our constitutional rights and the dignity of those they serve with professionalism and compassion.”
Henry Reimann, Forest Grove police chief: “The brutality suffered by Mr. Nichols and the failure of any of these individuals to intervene is sickening and leaves everyone, including police officers, disgusted, infuriated and outraged. … The individuals involved have rightly been fired and criminally charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. There is no excuse for their actions. They have betrayed their oath of office, your trust in law enforcement, disgraced the law enforcement profession, and brought shame on the officers across the nation who work selflessly each day to protect their communities.”
Reimann’s statement was made on behalf of the Washington County Law Enforcement Council, which includes police chiefs from nine cities, Washington County Sheriff Pat Garrett and Kevin Barton, Washington County district attorney.
Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz: “…we at the Bend Police Department are appalled and disgusted by the terrible acts of violence perpetrated against Tyre Nichols by Memphis police officers. … What we saw on that video is pure abuse of power and unconscionable violence, and there is no room in policing for the behavior we saw from those cops.”
Ten chiefs in Marion County, plus Sheriff Joe Kast, issued a joint statement: “We hold a deep respect for the sanctity of human life and basic human dignity. Inhumane acts deeply impact all who understand and hold true to the responsibilities of the badge we wear. … We affirm that excessive force is not tolerated by our agencies. Multiple layers of review and accountability are in place to ensure such heinous acts do not occur. Lack of dignity and respect toward those we serve simply run completely counter to who we are as individual officers and deputies and as your law enforcement leaders.”
The presidents of eight police officer associations in the three-county metro also spoke out: “The Oregon Coalition of Police & Sheriffs, Portland Police Association, Beaverton Police Association, Clackamas County Peace Officers Association, Gresham Police Officers Association, Hillsboro Police Officers Association, Multnomah County Deputy Sheriffs Association, Port of Portland Police Employees Association, and Washington County Police Officers Association stand with all true law enforcement professionals in decrying this horrific act.”
Clark County Sheriff John Horch: “The force used by these officers was excessive and difficult to understand. After an internal investigation by their department, the officers involved have been fired, arrested and charged with second-degree murder. This incident has caused investigations by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, the FBI, and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice. … I hope the shameful actions of these five officers over 2,000 miles away will not tarnish the image of the overwhelming majority of officers who serve their communities daily with honor.”