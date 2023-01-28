020123-policereactmemphishomicide

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell speaks at a Friday, Jan. 27, news conference with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, right, NAACP Portland President James Posey and former state Sen. Margaret Carter to denounce the events that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis.

 Courtesy Photo: Portland Police Bureau

Following the Friday, Jan. 27, release of a video showing Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols, law enforcement officials throughout Oregon reacted.

Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement the same day the video was released. "The actions of these Memphis Police officers is shocking and unconscionable,” Lovell said. “I want to send my prayers and support to the family of Tyre Nichols.