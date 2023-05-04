0510-gopwalkout_02

Minority-party legislators walking out of a session, in order to stop a vote they oppose, has a long history at the Oregon Legislature. Republicans in recent sessions have used that, plus an arcane rule requiring bills be read in their entirety, not just their titles.

 PMG File Photo

A sufficient number of Republicans stayed away from the Senate floor on Wednesday, May 4, to stall any official action from commencing.

The Republicans have used the walkout to halt consideration of bills in past sessions. And Democrats used it in decades past, when they were in the minority.