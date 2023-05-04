Minority-party legislators walking out of a session, in order to stop a vote they oppose, has a long history at the Oregon Legislature. Republicans in recent sessions have used that, plus an arcane rule requiring bills be read in their entirety, not just their titles.
A sufficient number of Republicans stayed away from the Senate floor on Wednesday, May 4, to stall any official action from commencing.
The Republicans have used the walkout to halt consideration of bills in past sessions. And Democrats used it in decades past, when they were in the minority.
The 2020 short session ended with just a handful of bills passed before the 35-day constitutional deadline automatically ended the session and hundreds of bills died.
In 2019, a Republican Senate walkout over a carbon cap bill led to a last-minute compromise that brought lawmakers back for a whirlwind weekend session to get the budget passed prior to the constitutional deadline to adjourn after 160 days.
Republicans held a one-day walkout in 2022 to protest Gov. Kate Brown using emergency powers during the COVID-19 pandemic to close businesses, limit hours and require masks in most public places.
Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, a Bend Republican, has slowed the pace of legislation in 2023 by requiring that nearly all bills be read in full before final passage, another archaic rule in the Oregon Constitution. The House has operated most of the time with Republicans agreeing to waive the readings in favor of just the short titles of bills, with a few exceptions on controversial matters.
House Republicans joined Senate Republicans in the 2020 walkout. Knopp and then-Rep. Cheri Helt, R-Bend, were the only GOP lawmakers who did not take part. Knopp at the time was not minority leader, a position he assumed in 2021.
Oregon is one of only four states that require more than a simple majority for a quorum. The Oregon Constitution adopted in 1857 was largely taken from a copy of the Indiana constitution. It included the two-thirds quorum. Indiana has since amended its constitution so that a legislative quorum is a simple majority. But the Oregon copycat version has remained on the books.
It's one of the parliamentary weapons, along with slowing the reading of bills, that have been used by the Republican minority in recent sessions to slow or stall lawmaking.
Lawmakers have introduced legislation to change many of the archaic elements, but the old language has survived.
A 2021 Oregon Capital Insider report on "potholes" in the constitution, state officials said unusual or archaic rules are available for a minority of lawmakers to gain instant leverage against majority rule.
"These are tools," House Chief Clerk Timothy Sekerak said in 2021. "If a tool is available, someone is going to use it."