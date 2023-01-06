Oregon schools now have updated guidelines on how to support non-binary and transgender students.
On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Oregon Department of Education released, “Supporting Gender Expansive Students: Guidance for Schools.”
The guidance, created with input from more than 500 students, teachers, family members and state leaders, is a follow-up to the state’s 2016 published guidance on creating safe and supportive school environments for transgender students.
“This update comes at the request of students and their families, educators and school staff, school district leaders, school boards, health care providers, and community partners across Oregon,” ODE Director Colt Gill said in a letter introducing the updated guidelines and best practices.
The publication guides schools and districts on state and federal non-discrimination laws, as well as new and evolving laws, while including best practices for supporting students with diverse gender identities.
Included in the new guidelines are directives on students affirming their gender identities in school settings.
“Some gender expansive students will assert their gender identity at the time of enrollment, while other students will assert their gender identity after attending a school for some time. Students should be able to openly discuss and convey their own gender identity and expression as well as decide when, with whom, and how much information to share,” the policy document states, noting as soon as a student asserts their gender identity, the school should begin treating them in alignment with that.
The guidance notes school staff might discuss with the student and their parents or caregiver how to best provide support.
The updated guidance comes amid a backdrop of school leadership actions that conflict with the state's best practices for supporting LGBTQ+ students and staff.
In 2021, the Newberg School Board narrowly approved a policy barring employees from displaying any political symbols or images, including Pride and Black Lives Matter flags and pins. The Newberg teachers union filed a lawsuit against the district over the policy, deeming it unconstitutional.
In central Oregon, the Culver School District superintendent reacted swiftly in fall 2022 to concerns over middle school students bunking with a nonbinary high school camp counselor at an overnight Outdoor School. All students were immediately brought home from the camp.
"Districts and schools are encouraged to consider the difference between cisgender student discomfort or lack of understanding, with the increased risk of harm and safety needs of gender expansive students,” ODE Communications Director Marc Siegel said after the Outdoor School incident. “Cisgender” refers to people who identify with the sex and gender assigned to them at birth.
In a growing number of communities, parents have challenged children’s access to library books about sexuality and gender identity.
Statistically, LGBTQ+ students are at higher risk of self-harm and suicide, with non-binary and transgender students having the highest risk.
In a 2021 interview, a non-binary student told Pamplin Media Group they found solace in distance learning, citing previous bullying at school before the pandemic.
"These gender-affirming best practices from the Oregon Department of Education will help our schools to build safe learning environments where gender expansive students feel welcome, accepted and celebrated for who they are," said outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown. "It's critical that we continue to work towards ensuring that Oregon's gender expansive students have access to all the same opportunities for learning, achievement, and success as their peers –– without fear of discrimination and harassment.”