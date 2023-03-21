Gov. Tina Kotek is the final stop for a $200 million-plus package that she and lawmakers crafted to aid unhoused people, avert homelessness and lay the groundwork for more housing production in Oregon.

The Senate gave final legislative approval to both bills Tuesday night (March 21), following House votes on March 15, after the full text of the bills was read aloud by a computer.

Peter Wong covers Oregon politics for Pamplin Media Group.

