Senate boycott

State Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, speaks on the floor of the Oregon Senate in the Oregon Capitol, as Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, looks on, right, in this undated file photo.

 Courtesy Photo: EO Media

They prayed. They extended courtesies to constituents. And following Senate rules, they took a moment to ostensibly check the state Capitol for their missing Republican colleagues.

Finding none, Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, announced from the dais that “a quorum is not present.”