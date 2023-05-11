featured Oregon Senate leaders meet but legislative boycott continues Senate president Rob Wagner: 'A quorum is not present' Lauren Dake, OPB May 11, 2023 May 11, 2023 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email State Sen. Dennis Linthicum, R-Klamath Falls, speaks on the floor of the Oregon Senate in the Oregon Capitol, as Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, looks on, right, in this undated file photo. Courtesy Photo: EO Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save They prayed. They extended courtesies to constituents. And following Senate rules, they took a moment to ostensibly check the state Capitol for their missing Republican colleagues.Finding none, Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, announced from the dais that “a quorum is not present.”The Republican boycott of the 2023 legislative session has now stretched into its eighth day.There was one difference on May 10, marking a slight change in the otherwise monotonous rhythm of the latest walkout.The leaders of both parties met for the first time behind closed doors early Wednesday morning.Oregon Public Broadcasting is a news partner of the Pamplin Media Group. Their full story can be found here. Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags 2023 Oregon Legislature Senate President Robert Wagner Republican Boycott State Politics Oregon Public Broadcasting News Multnomah Politics Law Legislation Business Locations Multnomah County Portland Recommended for you Local Events