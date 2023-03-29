LEGISLATURE-state 2023

The Oregon Senate passes a $210 million aid plan for businesses and others seeking federal incentives for semiconductor manufacturing. Senate Bill 4 went to the House on a vote of 21-8 on Wednesday, March 29. 

The Senate has cleared Oregon’s initial bid to obtain some of the billions available in federal incentives to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

The 21-8 vote on Wednesday, March 29, sent Senate Bill 4 for an up-or-down vote of the House next week. It won support from 16 of the 17 Democrats – one was absent – and five Republicans, including GOP leader Tim Knopp.

