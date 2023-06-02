Oregon Sens. Ron Wyden, left, and Jeff Merkley at a Portland event in April 2022. The Democrats split their votes on the debt deal negotiated by President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and given final congressional approval in a Senate vote Thursday, June 1. Wyden voted for and Merkley against it.
Oregon Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley rarely split their votes, but Wyden voted for and Merkley against the debt deal that allows the federal government to continue to pay its bills while it cuts everything except military and veterans spending.
President Joe Biden was expected to sign the bill (HR 3746) after the Senate cleared it on a 63-36 vote Thursday, June 1. The House passed it the previous day, 314-117. (See previously posted story on this website for comments by Oregon’s U.S. House delegation, which split 4-2 in favor of the measure.)
