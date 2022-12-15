1215-oregonwildfiregrants

Wildfires in 2020 reached deep into Clackamas County. A new grant will help communities deal with such fires.

 PMG File Photo

Wildfires in 2020 reached the very edge of the Portland metro area, destroying homes and businesses as close as Estacada to the south and rural Washington County to the west.

Now the Oregon State Fire Marshal has opened the application period for a new $18 million grant fund geared toward helping communities be better prepared for wildfire.

Tags

Recommended for you