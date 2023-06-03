Oregon sues to stop contamination by PFAS chemicals

Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says Oregon will join those suing manufacturers of so-called forever chemicals used in firefighting foam and linked to cancer, liver damage and weakened immune systems. The suit was filed May 31 in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
Oregon and Washington are the latest states to sue manufacturers, including 3M and DuPont, in connection with firefighting foam and its alleged link to contamination by so-called forever chemicals.
Attorneys General Ellen Rosenblum of Oregon and Bob Ferguson of Washington filed separate suits against 21 manufacturers just two days before three companies — DuPont, Chemours and Corteva — reached a $1.2 billion settlement of some claims of contaminated drinking water. The chemicals are known as PFAS, for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which have been linked to cancers, liver damage and weakened immune systems.
