While public attention may focus on a new governor and the current legislative session, the Oregon Supreme Court had a milestone to celebrate this spring.
After three years during which the justices, their law clerks and the staff of the state court system vacated it — a period largely coinciding with the coronavirus pandemic — they returned to a newly renovated Supreme Court Building, the oldest on the Capitol Mall in Salem. Their return took place in December, just as Justice Thomas Balmer was concluding 21 years on the court — and he and others spoke at a ceremony in mid-March.
There were periodic proposals to build another structure for appellate courts on the Capitol Mall. But during his record tenure as Oregon chief justice from 1991 until 2005, Wallace Carson declined to abandon the current building, which once also housed the State Library, the state printing press, and the office of the attorney general. The State Library and the Justice Building are now separate structures on the Capitol Mall, and the state printing plant is in East Salem.
As Oregon chief justice a decade ago, Balmer initiated what evolved into a $55 million general renovation — including seismic reinforcement — of a building first opened on Feb. 14, 1914, the 55th anniversary of Oregon statehood. Balmer led the executive committee overseeing the project, even after he relinquished the position of chief justice after a six-year stint.
Before the project started, the building had been showing its age in multiple ways. The roof leaked and a cornice actually fell. Lawmakers paid for repairs, but the building also had aging electrical and mechanical systems, its plumbing was unreliable, the water was undrinkable, and it was too cold in winter and too hot in summer. It was not readily accessible by people with disabilities under a 1990 federal law. Also, the building was not designed to withstand an earthquake of the magnitude that is likely to occur in the Cascadia subduction zone off the Oregon coast.
Balmer sat on the court from 2001 until the end of December; he was chief justice from 2012 until 2018. He said that when he put in a budget request, he was aware that the project might not happen for years.
“We knew the building needed extensive work,” Balmer said. “Little did we know that nine years later, we would actually be able to have done those things. We can now say we have done justice to the symbol of Oregon government and the rule of law.”
Courtney gets credit
He said major credit goes to Peter Courtney of Salem, then president of the Oregon Senate, who as it happens was familiar with the Supreme Court Building. He came to Oregon in 1969 as a law clerk for Judge William S. Fort, one of the initial appointees to the Oregon Court of Appeals, which was created that year as an intermediate-level court between the Supreme Court and the trial courts.
“I think he would have been proud of me,” Courtney said of Fort, who was elected to a single six-year term in 1970 after his initial appointment.
Courtney left the Legislature in January after a record 38 years — and a record 20 years as Senate president. He recalled the time in the early 1970s when he took his future wife, Margie, onto the Supreme Court rooftop via a seldom-used narrow staircase. They married in 1976.
Courtney agreed to give a higher priority to the Supreme Court renovation, perhaps as a model for the larger seismic reinforcement of the Capitol and its office wings, which are due west of the Supreme Court. The Capitol project that Courtney advocated is scheduled for completion in 2025 and will cost an estimated $500 million, almost 10 times the court project.
“You had both of those branches working to redo this building and make it what it is today,” Courtney said at the court ceremony. “It is how we operate our government. It is how we stay civilized.”
“This building will be standing,” he added, “and I hope that building (Capitol) is finished as well before the big one.”
Oregon’s second Capitol was built before the Supreme Court, but it was destroyed by fire on April 25, 1935. The current Capitol opened in October 1938, and the wings that house individual offices of legislators were opened in 1977.
Use of base isolators
Both the Supreme Court and Capitol seismic reinforcements rely on the use of base isolators — essentially giant shock absorbers — instead of shear walls to preserve the historic features of the buildings. The court basement is the site of 53 separate base isolators.
Balmer said: “Although base isolation is more complex than some other methods of protecting buildings against seismic events, it is considered much more effective in preventing severe damage to buildings and serious injuries or fatalities to building users, as well as leaving buildings in better shape to be quickly restored to working order.”
The restored building also has a glass sculpture, “We Fly with Our Own Wings,” with 1,600 hand-blown glass feathers on a variation of Oregon’s state motto. Michigan artist April Wagner was chosen by the Oregon Arts Commission from among 100 submissions under the state’s 1975 law that sets aside 1% of state building construction costs for art, prisons excluded. (Please see separate story.)
In other respects, the building looks much the same as in 1914. Its terra cotta exterior was restored, as was the stained-glass canopy over the third-floor chamber of the Supreme Court — the canopy is not the rooftop — and some of the original cork flooring has been uncovered. (Povey Brothers made the original stained-glass canopy.) Also restored were mahogany wood and nickel-plated brass features.
“The result is a building that combines the original 1914 interior with vastly increased functionality and efficiency, including lower maintenance costs,” Balmer said.
Also speaking were Josette Katcha on behalf of Henneberry Eddy Architects Inc. of Portland, chief operating officer Rene Vignor and director of engineering operations Geoff Bomba for Forell/Elsesser Engineers Inc. of San Francisco, and Dave Garske, a project manager for Hoffman Constriction of Portland. (His brother, Greg Garske, oversaw the project but took his own life before its completion.)
“This is probably one of the most technical projects we’ve ever done,” Dave Garske said of the historic features of the building combined with modernization. “I’m glad I was part of it. But I’m going to take very good care that I make sure I never come back here,” he added to laughter from the audience.
Unfinished work
The move back into the Supreme Court Building is not yet complete. About 8,000 books were removed from the second-floor law library, where plaster scrollwork was preserved or re-created. Some books were put into storage or into the court’s temporary quarters elsewhere in Salem, and they are being returned and reshelved. The library also has rare books, some of which date back to the 16th century, that are in climate-controlled storage at the Oregon State Archives on the north end of the Capitol Mall. Those books will be placed in a new library storage room later this year.
Current Chief Justice Meagan Flynn said the building symbolizes the endurance of justice.
“We are ever reminded that our work is not just about case law, it is about serving the people of Oregon, because behind each case is a person, a family or a business with a problem they are unable to solve without the courts,” she said.
“We know that our decisions affect people’s homes, their families, their health, their economic prosperity, and their liberty. It is a solemn responsibility and I believe this building… conveys symbolically in stone, wood and marble the weight of those decisions and the value Oregonians place on them.”